15 finalists selected for the Relay Payments Haul of Fame contest to celebrate excellence in trucking

ATLANTA — The final 15 have been selected.

Relay Payments is revealing the 15 finalists for its second annual Haul of Fame contest, which honors inspiring truck drivers and their contributions to the trucking industry. Public voting is now open for these 15 exceptional drivers at relaypayments.com/hauloffame. In August, drivers with the five highest votes will be reviewed by a celebrity judging panel, and two drivers will ultimately be selected as the 2024 Haul of Fame winners.

According to a recent press release, the two winners will receive an array of prizes, including a trip to the NASCAR Race Weekend in Atlanta Sept. 6th-8th, ahead of National Truck Driver Appreciation Week. Relay Payments serves as a primary sponsor of NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron and the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports team.

Overall, more than 160 professional drivers were nominated, doubling the amount of nominations from last year. Nominees were recognized for their commitment to safety, willingness to help and mentor others, and for going above and beyond for customers. Collectively, the 15 Haul of Fame finalists account for 394 years of truck driving experience, with millions of miles of service and countless goods delivered to every area of the country. In the United States, 80 percent of all goods are transported by truck drivers at some point. The 2024 Haul of Fame finalists were named along with their level of exerience. They include:

Cholonda Allen, 5 years

David Blankenship, 40 years

Bruce Bryant, 38 years

Fidel Herrera, 24 years

Nic Hurtado, 5 years

Deb Labree, 18 years

Bobby Land, 34 years

Roger Mackbach, 24 years

Dario Morton, 24 years

Jason Neymeiyer, 20 years

Kirk Phillips, 43 years

Michael Smith, 35 years

Sydney Thomas, 4 years

Joe Unverzagt, 30 years

Kevin Worley, 50 years

“Our country’s truckers literally drive the American economy every single day. They spend countless hours on the road, away from their families and dealing with traffic, weather, and multiple frustrations. Truck driving is tough work, and we launched the Haul of Fame contest to bring attention to their critical role,” said Relay’s CEO Ryan Droege. “This year’s nominees are all incredible, and the 15 finalists are truly remarkable individuals who deserve recognition.”

Public voting for the 15 finalists will remain open through July 31st, 2024. At that time, the Top Five vote-getters will be evaluated by a celebrity judging panel with the extraordinarily difficult job of selecting the two winners. The 2024 celebrity judges include:

NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon, four-time NASCAR Series Cup champion and current vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports

Timothy Dooner, the award-winning podcaster who hosts and produces FreightWaves’ WHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Clarissa Rankin, one of the most well-known female truck drivers, CDL school owner and TikTok influencer with 1.8 million followers who advocates for women in trucking

Ryan Droege, CEO and co-founder of Relay Payments

The two Haul of Fame winners receive an all-expenses-paid trip for themselves and a guest to the NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, where they’ll have the opportunity to meet Byron. The truck drivers will also be featured on Freightwaves’ WHAT THE TRUCK?!? podcast with Timothy Dooner and receive a $250 fuel voucher.

To vote for the 15 finalists, visit relaypayments.com/hauloffame. Votes are accepted one time per day through July 31st.