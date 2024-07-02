Inside out: Eric Rivard discovers ‘dream team’ as membership manager for TCA

Eric Rivard never dreamed he would find his calling as a carrier membership manager for the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA). As a native of Traverse City, Michigan, hockey was understandably “in his blood,” and that’s where he started out — but not on the ice.

“I was working with the Chicago Wolves,” Rivard explained. “I was doing youth hockey sales, and later I started helping on the equipment side of operations with the actual team.”

Fortuitously, through that work he met a friend who eventually hired him away to a brokerage firm.

“He was a random person that I met that is actually one of my best friends now,” Rivard said.

After moving to Alexandria, Virginia, to be with his girlfriend, Carrie — who is now his wife — Rivard continued to work remotely in his previous position at the brokerage firm … until he discovered TCA.

Joining the association’s team as carrier membership manager was a perfect fit according to Rivard, who says he believes membership in the group is a key factor in helping carriers rise to excellence.

“To be a member of TCA is taking the initiative to be the best carrier you can be,” Rivard said.

“It’s about surrounding yourself with experts who are going through the same industry challenges that your company could be going through. It’s about getting involved and meeting people who may be your competitors, but are also going through the same thing,” he continued. “Learning from each other is important, and being a TCA member is about education and relationships. That’s what the value of membership is.”

Rivard describes himself as a very social person, adding that the role of membership manager for TCA fits perfectly with his personality. He also enjoys the frequent travel involved in his job; it allows him to meet even more people with whom he has an opportunity to develop professional relationships as well as new friendships.

“My favorite part of the job is the leaders I get to meet in the industry. I get to hear their stories and ask how they got into the industry — and just kind of pick their brains about certain things that are happening,” he said.

“It’s also the friendships I have made in the job,” he continued. “I met someone at our conference who told me he was a professional friend-maker. I feel like that is what my job is too. A lot of it is building friendships with the carriers. It’s a super social job and I get to talk to people every day.”

One aspect of his role within TCA that Rivard can’t help but rave about is the organization’s leadership team.

“TCA is special,” he said. “Coming from the hockey world, the way I would compare is that TCA is a small but tight team. It is a tight locker room, if you want to think of it like that. Everyone has your back. If you need help with something, everyone is super helpful.”

While Rivard has been with the TCA team less than two years, he says he already feels like a veteran, thanks to the team atmosphere.

“It is just such a fantastic work environment, and everyone is really cool,” he said. “Our president, Jim (Ward), he will do anything that he asks you to do. That is such as great trait for a leader! He pushes the team of course, but he has your back. He’s a good guy to know.”

Rivard is immensely passionate about both trucking and the role TCA plays within the industry, providing members with vital educational resources, networking opportunities and, perhaps most importantly, a voice on Capitol Hill.

“If you are a carrier and you are hauling freight you should definitely look into joining TCA, if you are not a member. Definitely get involved,” Rivard said.

“There is just so much you can get from it. A lot of members tell me that the relationships they build through TCA are invaluable,” he continued. “It’s good to get involved and be a part of it. Our membership is very easy to talk to, and people here are very welcoming.”