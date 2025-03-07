Elizabeth Nicholson looks forward to the future as TCA’s director of education

Whether she’s scuba diving in the Galapagos Islands or creating a new educational program in her position as director of education for the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA), Elizabeth Nicholson gives her whole heart into her endeavors.

Nicholson says she had early aspirations of being a marine biologist.

“I’ve always had a love for animals and nature,” she told Truckload Authority. I’m an avid scuba diver.”

She hails from Tivoli, New York.

“If you spell the city backwards, it spells ‘I lov(e) it,’ which is always a funny little tidbit,” she said with a laugh.

In 1996, Nicholson moved to Virginia to work for an aviation association. After accepting a position at a different aviation association, Nicholson made a friend who would be instrumental in her path to the TCA.

“Funnily enough, my first boss at the National Air Transportation Association was Diane Gleason,” she said, adding that Gleason is now TCA’s director of meetings — and the reason Nicholson made the move to the association.

“I’ve known Diane for 25 years,” she said. “Coming here, it has been kind of a full circle.”

Although the two don’t work together directly, Nicholson says she’s thrilled to work for the same company as her former boss.

In her role at TCA, Nicholson creates new educational opportunities for members and works with associate members to provide content.

She says she particularly enjoys working with TCA’s Veterans Resource Work Group.

“We are working on a webpage for our members where they can grab resources to help them become more veteran-friendly,” Nicholson said. “It’s really important, and something that everyone can agree on.”

Nicholson also thrives as a frontline support person for TCA members.

“I really enjoy developing content and taking slideshow or a PDF document and turning it into an interactive educational piece that is interesting to our members,” Nicholson said. “I’ve always enjoyed the creativity of the job.”

Nicholson has a number of passions in her life including her partner Joel and her two children, along with their beagle, Coco. Family is her top priority.

“My dad lives just 4 miles from me; my mom passed away a couple years ago,” Nicholson said. “My family is No. 1 in my life.

“I know so many people say that,” she continued. “To give you an idea of who I am … when people die, their tombstone doesn’t say ‘Greatest Employee Ever.’ It says, ‘Greatest Mom,’ Greatest Spouse,’ ‘Greatest Daughter’ or ‘Loving Daughter.’

“When you get older, you don’t ever look back and think, ‘I wish I’d gone to more meetings,’” she added.

Nicholson lives by this code, and she takes every opportunity she can to explore the world. With an upcoming trip to Africa, Nicholson will be one step closer to visiting every continent — only Antarctica will remain on her checklist.

“I strive for a good work/life balance,” she said. “I love to travel, and I do play golf and of course, I mean, I’m not great at it, but I do play.

“I just got back from Bali, and I loved it! I also went to the Galapagos last year, and next year I’m going to Africa,” she continued. “This year I’m going to Canada to the Hockey Hall of Fame and some other places. I can just explore the local parks and driving around and just getting lost and finding new things and meeting new people.”

As a memento of each place she visits, Nicholson has a collection of souvenir spoons, a tradition she says was started by her aunt.

“I have probably a little over 200 of them on my dining room wall,” Nicholson said. “My aunt started when she would travel, and then I continued it as I traveled around the world.”

Nicholson says she loves that her role TCA leaves her both professionally and personally fulfilled and still allows her to indulge her wanderlust.

“I love the collaborative environment at the TCA,” Nicholson said, adding that she’s looking forward to growing in her role as director of education.

“I can see my future here,” Nicholson said.

“It’s exciting to pull together brand-new programs for our members,” she continued. “I have high hopes for these different programs. I plan to continue to grow our offerings, to improve what we already have and keep it going.”

This story was published in the March/April 2025 edition of Truckload Authority magazine, the official publication of the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA).