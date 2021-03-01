In December I celebrated my fifth year at TCA. Despite the years feeling as if they have passed by at lightning speed, I have made many memories that will last a lifetime. As we as an industry look back on 2020 and press onward into 2021, there is much to celebrate and applaud. The TCA staff and I are poised and ready to enhance our current membership offerings, programs, and events, as well as continue to build a stronger voice on Capitol Hill.

Each year I have the opportunity to talk with Truckload Authority’s Editor Lyndon Finney. As we discuss in this article, this year trucking will have synergy with the Biden administration on issues ranging from infrastructure to tax reform. We’re eager to work alongside the U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his team.

As we were putting the finishing touches on our annual convention, Truckload 2021: Las Vegas, set for mid-April, we determined that the size of our convention would not fit within the guidelines set forth February 15 by Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak.

Therefore, we decided to reschedule Truckload 2021: Las Vegas to September 25-28 at the Wynn Las Vegas Resort.

In light of the event being rescheduled, TCA is eager to provide a supplementary virtual offering for the original meeting dates — TCA’s Spring Business Meetings — set for April 19-20.

This event will be available at no charge and will feature committee and board meetings, alongside timely and relevant educational sessions. TCA will share more information once available.

We welcome you to join committees, register for any of our events, and start making the most of your TCA membership today.

We look forward to seeing you in September! Visit our event microsite to learn more or to register: truckload2021.com.

John Lyboldt

TCA President