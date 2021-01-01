Preparing for a safe and in-person convention

The truckload industry saw an unprecedented year of new opportunities and challenges in 2020. During this upcoming year, we will continue to face these and new changes under the Biden administration. Our industry continues to be in the spotlight as essential to the lives of every citizen. We continue to grow stronger, despite the uncertainty COVID-19 confronts us with every day.

It is now more important than ever to support and learn from your peers to help us all achieve success in the coming year. Truckload 2021: Las Vegas, TCA’s Annual Convention, will be held in person from April 17-20 at the Wynn Las Vegas Resort. TCA aims to provide you with a forum to network, challenge your mind, and connect with vendors providing the latest technology and services.

Your health and safety during the event is our top priority. TCA is continuously working with the Wynn Las Vegas and the State of Nevada to ensure you have a safe space to learn and network. The resort maintains stringent cleaning and health standards and provides for 24/7 health support and technology, including temperature scanners and hand-sanitizing stations. Wynn Resorts is a leader in Las Vegas regarding COVID-19 safety, currently developing its own rapid testing center in conjunction with the University Medical Center of Southern Nevada. TCA is committed to adhering to current guidelines while also delivering the high-quality event experience our members expect and deserve. For more information about the event, please visit truckload2021.com.

TCA’s goal is to keep our members safe and informed. We are discovering new ways to provide value to our members through events, image programs, government affairs initiatives, and educational content not just in 2021, but every year.

Please continue to call upon TCA as your resource for truckload questions, concerns, and information. You will be hearing more from us more as we continue to grow our value proposition and voice. Together, we will create a rewarding and profitable future for truckload in 2021 and the years to come.

John Lyboldt

TCA President