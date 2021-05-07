A Good Time to Become Involved

Throughout the last 18 months, the world has cast a spotlight on our industry. With that, there’s never been a better time to expand truckload’s reach and highlight over-the-road drivers as essential workers.

Because of this newfound appreciation, now is the time to become an engaged member of TCA if you are not already. As the only trade association whose collective sole focus is the truckload segment of the motor carrier industry, your involvement has never been more important.

In mid-April, to encourage member participation in the direction of TCA and to reunite the truckload community, TCA leadership and staff hosted its virtual Spring Business Meetings. Despite members not being able to attend an in-person meeting, the online platform provided a good alternative. We hope you found the committee meetings, Congressional speaker Rep. Chris Pappas (D-NH-1), and the safety educational session to be informative.

Not able to attend the virtual event? Make plans to attend Truckload 2021: Las Vegas as TCA’s committees and Board of Directors will meet again September 25-28 for a highly anticipated event. This is the premier event for truckload professionals and will provide dozens of unique networking opportunities, insightful educational sessions and panel discussions, a robust exhibition hall, and much more.

Additionally, ensure your company is represented at TCA’s Safety & Security Meeting in St. Louis June 6-8. The in-person event offers a space for safety and operations professionals to discuss problems, share ideas, and seek solutions to make your businesses and our roads safer.

To learn more or to register for TCA events, visit truckload.org.

Looking to get involved in regulatory issues affecting our industry? TCA’s government affairs department has been busy. Infrastructure discussions are heating up, with TCA making truckload’s voice heard on key issues including truck parking, automatic emergency braking, speed limiters, 18- to 20-year-old drivers, and more. We also launched our new “Capitol Recap” monthly e-newsletter and corresponding podcast; we encourage you to tune in.

Stay safe,

John Lyboldt

TCA President