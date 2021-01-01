Viva Las Vegas! TCA’s Annual Convention relocating for 2021 in-person event; Daymond John of ‘Shark Tank’ to keynote

The Truckload Carriers Association is pivoting its upcoming annual convention — Truckload 2021: Las Vegas — to the Wynn Las Vegas Resort, April 17-20, and has lined up two nationally known speakers to highlight the event.

Hip-hop fashion designer Daymond John, who appears regularly on ABC’s “Shark Tank,” will be the keynote speaker Monday, April 19, thanks to the sponsorship of International Trucks.

Growing up in Queens, New York, John’s entrepreneurial talents were exhibited at an early age; he sold everything from pencils to reconditioned cars. Upon graduating from high school, he worked as a waiter at Red Lobster before getting his start in the clothing industry. In 1992, from his mother’s basement in Queens, John began making hats to sell at concerts and neighborhood festivals. Encouraged by his early success, John recruited three childhood friends to work with him. They began sewing tie-top hats. John set up shop at his mother’s house, taking out a $100,000 mortgage. This was the beginning of FUBU, an acronym for For Us, By Us. FUBU’s collection later expanded to include hockey jerseys, T-shirts, and baseball caps, all embroidered with the FUBU label.

John teaches audience members how to apply his successful methods to a wide range of businesses today. He shares winning tips for negotiating, boosting sales, improving employee morale, increasing productivity, and optimizing staff talents.

Jim Kwik, founder of Kwik Learning and a world-renowned expert in speed-reading, memory improvement, brain performance, and accelerated learning, will appear at the general session Tuesday, April 20, thanks to the sponsorship of Pilot Flying J.

Kwik is host and creator of “Kwik Brain with Jim Kwik,” a world famous, top-ranked podcast. He is also the bestselling author of his 2020 book titled “Limitless: Upgrade Your Brain, Learn Anything Faster, and Unlock Your Exceptional Life.” To date, his online courses are used by students in more than 100 countries.

After a childhood brain injury left Kwik learning-challenged, he created strategies to dramatically enhance his mental performance. He has since dedicated his life to helping others unleash their true genius and brainpower to learn anything faster and live a life of greater power, productivity, and purpose.

TCA members are encouraged to join industry professionals for this premier event, which focuses on the current needs of the truckload industry.

In addition to John and Kwik, the three-and-a-half-day event features:

Truckload-specific educational sessions from industry leaders;

Dedicated exhibit hours to learn about the latest products and technology for your fleet;

Insightful panel discussions and energetic keynote speakers; and

Dozens of unique networking opportunities with trucking’s most engaged leaders.

Your health and well-being is TCA’s top priority.

TCA is working with the city of Las Vegas and the Wynn Las Vegas to ensure that you have a safe space to learn and network.

As the situation regarding COVID-19 continues to evolve, TCA is committed to keeping attendees up-to-date on regulations and event protocols.

For questions about exhibit hall space and availability, contact TCA’s Vice President of Membership and Outreach, Zander Gambill, at (571) 444-0301.

For questions about hotel rooms and accommodations, contact TCA’s meetings department at (703) 838-1950.

To join the conversation on social media, use the hashtag #2021TCA.

Visit truckload2021.com to learn more and to register.