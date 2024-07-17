Helping others overcome challenges drives TCA Professional Driver of the Year Rosalinda Tejada

When Knight Transportation driver Rosalinda Tejada learned she had been named one of the five Professional Drivers of the Year by the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA), she says she was sure there had been some kind of mistake.

“I was shocked,” Tejada told Truckload Authority. “I thought they were jiving me!

“They told me that it was because of the help I give to others and the dedication I have to my job,” she continued. “Knowledge is power — and if we have it, we need to pass it on to others. It’s not just for me to keep.”

During TCA’s 2024 annual convention, held in Nashville March 23-26, Tejada and four other drivers were honored as the association’s Professional Drivers of the Year. Each driver was recognized for outstanding performance both on the job and off.

Tejada’s story is one of deep personal strength and resilience.

From surviving abusive relationships and dealing with the tragic shooting of a sibling to living with diagnoses of both lupus and fibromyalgia, she has worked hard to overcome every obstacle. In fact, Tejada has turned those experiences into a life of serving others and training the next generation.

When she was working to take control of her life and support herself, her uncle, a driver for Knight Transportation, shone a light on the trucking industry, suggesting that Tejada get her CDL. While she was hesitant at first due to her family responsibilities, Tejada quickly realized this was her chance to achieve her dreams and allow her to take care of herself and her family.

“The traveling aspect appealed to me the most,” she said.

Once she had her CDL, it was time to take the next step: Find a job as a driver.

“When I was deciding which company to go with, I looked into different companies,” Tejada shared. “The reason I chose Knight over all the other companies was their safety. I love their history. I talked to other drivers.

“I went to other places to visit too, but I really liked what Knight stood for,” she continued. “They have an open-door policy. We share personal cell numbers and emails, and I can call anyone right now. I love their (dedication to) safety and that they do hair follicle drug testing. When I started out elsewhere, companies didn’t have that. You had people out there driving on all kinds of drugs.”

Today, she says, training new drivers is an essential part of her job at Knight, adding that she works hard to help them learn company culture as well as about life as an over-the-road (OTR) driver.

“I try to put myself in their shoes,” she explained. “I remember being nervous and scared.”

Drivers who train with Tejada receive a gift.

“I give everyone a welcome pack to help them feel more at home,” she said. “It’s kind of like a beach bag with pockets, and I load it up with snacks, drinks, Advil, Tums — things you are going to need. I want them to feel special and welcome in my truck.”

While she has achieved many goals during her years as a driver, one of Tejada’s favorite accomplishments is driving one of the first Children’s Miracle Network trucks.

“My truck raises money for the pet therapy program for the children’s hospital,” she said. “They are going to have a total of four trucks in the fleet. Mine is the first one.

“We deliver the supplies for the Children’s Miracle Network convention that happens every April in Orlando,” she continued. “We get to meet the champions, the kids. We have a ‘touch-a-truck’ event where the kids come inside my truck and check it out and honk the horn.”

With a laugh, Tejada shared that the question she is asked most often by the children during these events is, “Where do you go to the bathroom?”

“We go to a lot of events with my truck,” Tejada said. “Every mile that I drive donates three cents to the children’s hospital. That’s why it’s important for me to drive consistently and get my miles in, because it’s going to a good cause.”

Another way Tejada works to give back to is by pouring her efforts into improving the lives of other women.

“I do volunteer at a women’s shelter when I can I take my truck,” Tejada said. “I talk to the ladies about truck driving — how it saved me.

“I let them know that there is hope and let them know that they’ve gotta find their self-worth. They can be independent, and there is a light at the end of the tunnel,” she added.

Tejada sees her life as a testimony that allows her to help those in need.

“I want to be a message for others,” Tejada said. “I didn’t know it at the time, but all of the struggles that I went through made me a stronger person, and a wiser person, and I want to pass that along.

“I didn’t have anyone to guide me through those times, and I want to be that person who helps guide others, so they know they are not alone. I want people to know it’s going to be OK,” she concluded.