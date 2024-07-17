Vorst honored with Landstar’s Lifetime award

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Doug Vorst should be used to receiving honors as a business capacity owner (BCO) truck driver for Landstar System Inc. Vorst has been with the company since 1982. Earlier this month, Vorst was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the BCO All-Star Celebration in Orlando, Florida.

That award is the proverbial cherry on the top of a career during which Vorst has earned recognition as a 3-Million Mile Safe Driver as well as a being a Roadstar recipient in 1993.

Vorst reached his first million miles of safe driving with Landstar in 1995, his 2 Million Mile Safe Driver award in 2008, and he was inducted as a 3 Million Mile Safe Driver in 2022.

“Vorst continues to add to his impressive career as an operator for Landstar Inway, Inc. and, to date, has driven more than 3.23 million miles while leased on with a Landstar company without a preventable accident,” a release from Landstar stated. “Vorst also has earned two Landstar Star of Quality awards, and a National Safety Council Driver Honor.

During the award presentation, Landstar President and CEO Frank Lonegro commended Vorst on his commitment to safety.

“Thank you for four decades of dedication to Landstar and to exemplifying safety, excellence, and professionalism as you’ve navigated well over 3 million miles,” Lonegro said. “We look forward to many more years and many more miles.”

Out of what the company says are tens of thousands of owner-operators who have been leased to Landstar during the

company’s history, only 11 BCOs have received this award.

Landstar’s BCO Lifetime Achievement Award was introduced during the 2012 BCO All-Star Celebration. To be considered for the honor, nominees must be an active or retired Landstar BCO, Landstar’s term for independent truck owner-operators leased

to a Landstar motor carrier, who has been with Landstar for at least 20 consecutive years.

Nominees must be at least a 2 Million Mile Landstar Safe Driver and have consistently demonstrated professionalism by developing a positive reputation with regulatory and enforcement personnel, customers, agents and Landstar employees, as well as through industry recognition. The honoree must also be a Landstar Roadstar recipient. The Roadstar designation is one of Landstar’s highest honors for truck owner-operators awarded to the “best of the best” for their high levels of safety, productivity and excellence in customer service.