Introducing TCA’s Elevate Class of ’24

The inaugural class of the Truckload Carriers Association’s (TCA) Elevate Young Leadership Program was introduced during the association’s annual convention, held in Nashville March 23-26.

Designed to empower and nurture the leaders of tomorrow, the Elevate program offers young professionals a unique opportunity to engage with each other and industry mentors, further their trucking knowledge, and thrive in their careers.

Each member of this year’s group of 15 young transportation executives was selected from a large, competitive pool of applicants, and they are to be congratulated for their selection. The Elevate Class of ’24 is made up of TCA carrier and associate members:

Samantha Bodnar, executive team, D.M. Bowman, Inc.

Sarah Burns, manager of transportation, scheduling and planning, Swto LLC

Rayvaun Christenson, vice president, Christenson Transportation

Jeff Dorais, operations manager, Brown Dog Carriers

Ryan Doran, business development, Diamond Transportation System, Inc.

Jason Douglass, director of retention and recruiting, Stokes Trucking

Alfonso Dozal, cross-border administration, Landstar Transportation Logistics, Inc.

Craig Enns, CFO, Arnold Bros Transport Ltd

Michael Foley, senior transportation specialist, TrueNorth Companies

David Hoerres, director of national accounts, Comdata Inc.

Jennifer Nuest, senior vice president of transportation practice, Amwins Group

Tyler Smith, maintenance manager, Wilson Logistics, Inc.

Derek Vanblargan, president, Northern Logistics

Molly Vidler, external communications specialist, Tenstreet

Ryan Whelan, district sales associate, Volvo Truck Group

Members of the Elevate TCA Young Leadership Program participate in a mix of in-person meetings at TCA events in addition to six virtual meetings throughout 2024. Tenstreet is the program’s presenting sponsor.

For more information about the Elevate program, click here.

Photo courtesy of TCA

This article originally appeared in the May/June 2024 edition of Truckload Authority, the official publication of the Truckload Carriers Association.