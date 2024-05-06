FMCSA’s annual Our Road, Our Safety Week is underway

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) is raising awareness and sharing actionable information to help improve road safety by leading Our Roads, Our Safety Week from May 5-11, 2024.

The annual safety observance is dedicated to educating commercial motor vehicle drivers and all roadway users on sharing the road safely with large trucks and buses.

“We appreciate the role truck and bus drivers have in supporting a healthy economy and connecting us from coast to coast,” said FMCSA Acting Deputy Administrator Sue Lawless. “This campaign is a reminder for those drivers – and all who share the road with them – to focus on safety as they navigate the nation’s roadways.”

Our Roads, Our Safety Week will spotlight a key road user each day of the week and disseminate various resources, tips and reminders that can help them share the road safely.

The public is invited to join FMCSA and members of the road safety community for a free transportation safety fair on Thursday, May 8, at U.S. Department of Transportation headquarters in Washington.

Open to all ages, the outdoor event will offer interactive exhibits, driving simulators and engaging educational activities.

Fatal crashes involving large trucks and buses continue to rise, with nearly 6,000 large trucks and buses involved in fatal crashes in 2021, an 18% increase from 2020.