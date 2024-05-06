Diamond Line Delivery Systems selects CLI FACTS

ELMSFORD, N.Y. — Carrier Logistics Inc. (CLI), veteran providers of freight management software for less-than-truckload (LTL) fleets, has announced that Diamond Line Delivery Systems, an LTL carrier that serves customers across five states in the Northwest, has deployed its FACTS software as the foundation for growth and to improve and enhance its business processes.

“We knew that we needed to replace our legacy green-screen system with a freight and transportation management solution that would give us visibility into our operation and streamline our business processes,” said Neil Smith, president at Diamond Line Delivery. “The challenge was finding a TMS that wasn’t built for truckload operations and then modified for an LTL carrier. Then we found Carrier Logistics. Their FACTS system was developed and built for LTL. It is a straightforward fit for what we need.”

Since going live on FACTS in May 2023, Diamond Line Delivery has worked closely with CLI to roll out the software with a focus on enabling the same processes across all of its locations, according to a news release.The carrier plans to utilize the full spectrum of features and integrations available in FACTS, including route optimization, freight dimensioning to access accurate shipment size and weight data, and costing and imaging solutions.

“CLI has proven to be the right company for us because they’ve consistently delivered what they committed to which was to build on the FACTS foundation to enable additional capabilities we need in the software,” Smith said. “They assured us they would do that when we first spoke to them, and they’ve delivered on that promise. Our goal is to double our revenue in the next few years without having to scale up our staff. With CLI and FACTS we have the technology and the support to achieve that objective and provide top service to our customers.”

Headquartered in Meridian, Idaho, Diamond Line Delivery Systems, Inc. provides LTL service from 16 terminals in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Utah, and Colorado. The carrier delivers freight to hundreds of communities, including next day service to and from all major cities in the Northwest, with 200 drivers and a fleet of 220 tractors and 500 trailers.

“With Diamond Line Delivery we have a visionary customer who sees all the opportunities that FACTS can offer for their growing LTL operation,” said Ben Wiesen, president of CLI. “We’re pleased they have chosen CLI to help drive the growth they envision. We’re looking forward to continuing to work with them to build processes and capabilities that meet their freight management needs.”