United Road names Anthony Clevio senior VP of sales, marketing

By John Worthen -
Anthony Clevio, formerly with General Motors, joins United Road Services as the senior vice president of sales and marketing. United Road is North America's largest finished vehicle transport logistics provider, transporting about 4 million vehicles annually to over 10,000 customers. (Courtesy: United Road Services)

PLYMOUTH, Mich. — Mark Anderson, chairman and CEO of United Road, the largest provider of finished vehicle transport logistics in North America, has announced the appointment of Anthony Clevio as senior vice president of sales and marketing.

“We look forward to Anthony’s leadership and contributions as we continue our relentless customer service and growth journey, delighting each of our more than 10,000 customers,” Anderson said.

Most recently, Clevio, 47, was the global logistics director of finished vehicle logistics at General Motors, according to a news release.

“I know United Road well,” Clevio said. “They are the largest and best in the finished vehicle transport industry, and their culture is strong. Coming from a logistics and supply chain background, I bring a customer’s view. I’m proud to be part of a team that continues to excel and differentiate itself in the industry.”

During his 17 years with the automaker, Clevio held purchasing, order fulfillment, supply chain and operations positions.

Before that, he worked at Vector SCM and Deloitte Consulting.

Clevio earned a bachelor of arts degree in supply chain management from Michigan State University in 1999 and an MBA from Wayne State University in 2014.

“At United Road, our mission is to be the supplier and employer of choice in the finished vehicle logistics industry,” Anderson said. “We are confident that Anthony, with his extensive experience and shared values, is well-positioned to identify opportunities in our markets and manage industry challenges. His unwavering commitment to customer excellence aligns with ours.”

John Worthen

Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.

