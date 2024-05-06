Ryder System given the 2024 VETS Indexes Employer award

MIAMI — Ryder System Inc. has been named a VETS Indexes Recognized Employer in the 2024 VETS Indexes Employer Awards.

The award recognizes Ryder’s commitment to recruiting, hiring, retaining, developing and supporting veterans and the military-connected community, according to a news release.

“Ryder is proud to employ so many members of the veteran community and to recognize the disciplined, quality professionals whose skill sets match well with many roles in our company,” said Robert Sanchez, chairman and CEO for Ryder. “Veterans possess distinct skills learned through military service, including integrity and the ability to follow through on commitments, which are vital to delivering on our promises to customers. Ryder is honored to be recognized by VETS Indexes, but more importantly, we are proud of the veterans who work at Ryder and extend our deepest gratitude to all veterans for their service, sacrifice, and dedication.”

This year, 344 organizations submitted surveys for the VETS Indexes Employer Awards, an increase of more than 100 from last year and nearly triple the number from two years ago.

Only those who demonstrated a solid commitment to veterans, members of the National Guard and Reserves, and military spouses. Participating organizations included companies, government agencies and departments, nonprofit groups, colleges and universities.

“The diligent efforts of Ryder to hire, retain, and support veterans and the military-connected community have earned the organization a highly coveted VETS Indexes Employer Award,” said George Altman, president of VETS Indexes. “Competition for the VETS Indexes Employer Awards was tougher than ever in 2024, as a record number of organizations participated. Even with hundreds of employers in the running, Ryder demonstrated a strong dedication to veteran employment. Congratulations to Ryder on this achievement.”

Veteran Hiring Initiatives at Ryder

Ryder has has hired more than 15,300 veteran employees in the United States since joining the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Hiring Our Heroes program in November 2011.

Ryder’s Veteran Buddy Program pairs Ryder employees who are military veterans with new veteran employees. The program is designed to help ease the transition from military to civilian life, which can be a significant challenge for recently separated veterans returning to the workforce.

Ryder also participates in the Pathway Home program, which helps ease the transition to civilian life for U.S. soldiers through a 12-week diesel maintenance technician training course and offers employment opportunities as a Ryder technician upon completion of the training.

Jobs at Ryder

Veterans interested in Ryder careers can visit Ryder Veterans Jobs, where they can match their skills with open positions in the company.

Ryder Military Discount

Additionally, the company offers military discounts to its customers with its latest program around used commercial vehicles. Ryder provides 10% off the advertised price of a used vehicle to veterans, active military, and reservists. Visit Ryder Used Trucks for Sale for terms and conditions and to learn more.