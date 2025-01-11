Family of fallen trucker sues estate of state trooper, FHP for wrongful death

“The driver made an abrupt turn to travel the wrong direction on Interstate 95,” Howze said. “Trooper Fink, in an attempt to continue to apprehend the subject, and to warn unsuspecting motorists of the danger in the area, turned also with the vehicle. And unfortunately, turned into the immediate path of a semi tractor trailer, which struck the left driver’s side of his patrol car.”

The driver, Arsenio Mas, was also killed and left behind three children.

“In the early morning hours of February 2, 2024, Mas was driving southbound on I-95 in St. Lucie County, Florida,” the suit states. “He was operating a commercial truck in the inside lane closest to the median and was enroute to deliver cargo as part of his employment .”

At or about the same time, the suit states Fink was driving southbound on I-95 in St. Lucie County, Florida pursuing Michael Addison.

The suit is accusing Fink of “ recklessly and negligently” driving the FHP vehicle “upwards of 120 mph in pursuit” of Addison.

“Even worse, … Fink recklessly and negligently cut across all southbound lanes of traffic (from the outside lane to the inside lane),” the suit states.