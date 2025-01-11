TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Pursuing justice: Indiana State Police join forces to combat Human Trafficking

By Dana Guthrie -
Indiana State Police partnering in Human Trafficking Initiative.

Ind.  The Indiana State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division is partnering with the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) for CVSA’s Human Trafficking Awareness Initiative January 13 -17.

According to an ISP press release, during this annual human trafficking initiative ISP’s Commercial Vehicle Enforcement units will raise awareness about human trafficking by distributing outreach materials to commercial motor vehicle drivers while conducting commercial motor vehicle inspections.  CVSA’s Human Trafficking Awareness Initiative will be conducted across North America: US January 13 -17; Canada February 17-21 and Mexico March 17-21. 

According to the United Nations, human trafficking is the recruitment, transportation, transfer, harboring, or receipt of people through force, fraud, or deception with the aim of exploiting them for profit. Men, women and children of all ages and from all backgrounds can become victims of this crime, which occurs in every region of the world, including North America. Human traffickers often use violence, fraudulent employment agencies, and fake promises of education and job opportunities to trick and coerce their victims.

The Human Trafficking Awareness Initiative is part of CVSA’s Human Trafficking Prevention Program. The program seeks to reduce human trafficking throughout North America through coordinated enforcement and investigative and educational awareness measures within the commercial motor vehicle industry.

CVSA and the Indiana State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division collaborate with TAT (formerly Truckers Against Trafficking) to engage and equip the commercial vehicle industry in the fight against human trafficking.

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

