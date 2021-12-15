The Trucker Newspaper – Digital Edition December 15, 2021

In the Dec. 15 edition of The Trucker, you’ll find news about the growth of jobs in the transportation and logistics industry on Page 1, along with possible answers to drivers’ questions about COVID-19 vaccine mandates on Page 3. On Page 13, we break down tonnage data for October, and Page 14 offers end-of-year tax tips. Can zero emissions be achieved without using electric battery-powered trucks? Find out on Page 17. And, of course, we’ve also got inspiring stories about drivers — take a look at Page 10 and Page 19.
Click here for more issues of The Trucker Newspaper online.
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.