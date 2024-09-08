ACT Research releases preliminary Class 8 truck net orders for August

COLUMBUS, In. — August preliminary North America Class 8 net orders were 16,400 units, up m/m but down 16% y/y, according to ACT Research.

“Class 8 orders remained at directionally and seasonally expected levels in August,” said Kenny Vieth, ACT’s president and senior analyst. “Historically, August is the last month of weak orders before the OEMs open their books to next year’s orders. As such, the month enjoys a large seasonal factor that boosts Class 8 orders nearly 12% above nominal levels to 18,600 units.”

Complete industry data for August, including final order numbers, will be published by ACT Research in mid-September.

“Preliminary Classes 5-7 orders improved from July, rising 1,200 units m/m to 17,300 units in August,” Vieth said. “While up m/m, MD net orders fell 16% y/y. Historically, August is the beginning of stronger orders for Classes 5-7 vehicles as school bus order season gets underway.”

According to Vieth, in aggregate, August NA Classes 5-8 net orders were generally in line with moderating expectations.

“The drivers of those expectations are unchanged for the Class 8 market, overcapacity in the US tractor market leading to generational lows in for-hire carrier profits and a continued lack of traction in freight rates are a primary concern,” Vieth said. “For the MD market, the focus is on increasingly overextended US consumers, the impact of high interest rates on discretionary spending, and extremely weak RV demand.”