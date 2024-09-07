Nominations are open for 2025 Best Fleets to Drive For

NEWMARKET, Ontario, Canada — The nomination period for the 2025 Best Fleets to Drive For awards is now open. This marks the 17th edition of the program, produced by CarriersEdge, a provider of interactive online training for the trucking industry.

All for-hire fleets operating 10 or more tractor-trailers in the US or Canada, regardless of freight segment, are eligible to participate in the program.

Between now and Oct. 31, 2024, company drivers and independent contractors can click here to nominate the companies they work for.

Once nominated, fleets that choose to participate in the program will complete a questionnaire and interview, providing information about driver programs across a range of categories. In addition, a selection of drivers from the carrier will be surveyed, supplementing the information provided by management.

To determine the winners, company responses and driver surveys will be compiled and scored, and the top 20 scorers are identified as the year’s Best Fleets to Drive For. There are two categories — small carrier and large carrier. The top-scoring fleet in each category will be crowned Best Overall Fleet for the category.

In addition, the program has a Hall of Fame comprised of companies that have been noted as a Best Fleet for 10 consecutive years or for seven years plus an overall award. The top-scoring fleet in the Hall of Fame will also be honored as an overall winner in that category.

The Top 20 Best Fleets, the overall winners, and fleets entering the Hall of Fame will be recognized at the Best Fleets to Drive For Education & Awards Conference March 3-4, 2025, at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“Despite coming through some of the most challenging conditions the industry has seen in decades, fleets have managed not to lose sight of the importance of supporting their drivers,” said Jane Jazrawy, CEO of CarriersEdge. “We’re excited to hear about the new, innovative ways companies are making a difference for their people.”

For more information about the Best Fleets to Drive For program, including best practices and details about past winners, click here.