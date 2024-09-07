TheTrucker.com
Semi’s trailer perched on highway sign sparks curiosity

By Dana Guthrie -
Henrico County Police shut down the westbound lanes of I-64 at mm 200 in Virginia after a trailer ended resting vertically on the interstate. (Photo courtesy Henrico Police via Facebook)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. A Virginia highway was partially shut down after a collision that vertically upended a tractor-trailer on Thursday.

According to Henrico police, the westbound lanes of Interstate 64 near Interstate 295 were closed “due to an accident involving a tractor trailer.”

A photo shared on social media shows the trailer of a semi-truck standing on end against a heavily damaged highway sign.

Local reports stated that traffic was backed up for several miles due to the incident. The Virginia State Police Department is now the lead agency investigation the incident.

Troopers told media the driver was charged with reckless driving. This is an ongoing story. More information is expected to be released.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

