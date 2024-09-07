Semi’s trailer perched on highway sign sparks curiosity

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Virginia highway was partially shut down after a collision that vertically upended a tractor-trailer on Thursday.
According to Henrico police, the westbound lanes of Interstate 64 near Interstate 295 were closed “due to an accident involving a tractor trailer.”
A photo shared on social media shows the trailer of a semi-truck standing on end against a heavily damaged highway sign.
Local reports stated that traffic was backed up for several miles due to the incident. The Virginia State Police Department is now the lead agency investigation the incident.
Troopers told media the driver was charged with reckless driving. This is an ongoing story. More information is expected to be released.