America’s electric future: Biden-Harris administration invests $635M in zero-emission infrastructure

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) has announced $635 million in grants to continue building out electric vehicle (EV) charging and alternative fueling infrastructure with funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s signature zero-emission refueling infrastructure programs.

“The Biden Administration has made historic investments to support the EV transition and make sure it’s made in America,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “These investments will help states and communities build out a network of EV chargers in the coming years so that one day, finding a charge on a road trip will be as easy as filling up at a gas station.”

According to a media release, the grants fund 49 projects that will deploy more than 11,500 EV charging ports and hydrogen and natural gas fueling infrastructure along corridors and in communities across 27 States, four Federally Recognized Tribes, and the District of Columbia.

“President Biden set a goal of building out 500,000 publicly available EV chargers by 2030 – and we are on track to achieve that goal early,” the release said. “As of today, there are more than 206,000 publicly available EV charging ports with 38,000 new public chargers turned on in 2024 thanks to private sector investment, and a combination of direct federal funding, federal tax incentives, and state and local funding.”

Thanks to funding from the public and private sectors, the number of publicly accessible EV chargers has more than doubled since the start of the Biden Administration in 2021. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law investments have not only helped install hundreds of publicly funded chargers, but it has also incentivized industry to invest in EV charging infrastructure and manufacturing, creating good-paying jobs in communities nationwide.

“We’re proud to deliver $635 million in Charging and Fueling Infrastructure grants to continue building out EV and alternative fuel infrastructure across America,” saidU.S. Transportation Deputy Secretary Polly Trottenberg. “Thanks to the Biden-Harris Administration’s efforts, we now have over 200,000 publicly available chargers nationwide and hundreds of new manufacturing facilities across 40 states, creating jobs and economic growth. Today’s awards bring us one step closer to a cleaner transportation future.”

The grants are made possible through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s $2.5-billion Charging and Fueling Infrastructure (CFI) Discretionary Grant Program and a 10 percent set-aside from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program. Together, these programs have spurred private investments in growing the nation’s EV charging network and are actively deploying chargers across the country, in urban and rural areas, ensuring more drivers can charge their EVs wherever they live or travel. These historic investments are helping to accelerate the country’s transition to a clean energy economy while reducing pollution and harmful greenhouse gas emissions.

“This funding showcases the harmony in government efforts to maximize federal investments and will build on the Department of Energy’s work to develop the 21st century energy workforce and prepare the grid to power zero-emission fueling infrastructure nationwide,” said Jeff Marootian, principal deputy assistant secretary for the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy. “The new charging and refueling locations will deliver more accessible and equitable transportation options, create good paying new jobs, and open up opportunities for innovation in communities across America.”

$368 million of the investment will be allocated for 42 projects that expand EV charging infrastructure within communities across the country, while $268 million will go towards seven “corridor” fast-charging projects that build out the national charging and alternative-fueling network along designated Alternative Fuel Corridors.

With grants for both electric charging and hydrogen refueling infrastructure, the announcement is consistent with the National Zero-Emission Freight Corridor Strategy. The buildout of hydrogen transportation fueling infrastructure complements and accelerates America’s growing hydrogen economy and meets growing market demand by targeting public investments to amplify private sector momentum in deploying zero-emission medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. This infrastructure will reduce freight-related carbon emissions and improves air quality in communities heavily impacted by diesel emissions.

The awards also support the President’s Justice40 Initiative, which aims for 40% of the overall benefits of federal investments to flow to disadvantaged communities, with 67% of the funding going to sites located in disadvantaged communities. Investing in these communities creates jobs, reduces transportation costs, and helps mitigate healthcare costs caused by air pollution, while also ensuring all equitable access to EV charging infrastructure.

“FHWA is working to expand the nation’s EV charging network to guarantee that every American can reliably and accessibly fuel their trips, no matter where they live,” said Gloria M. Shepherd, Acting Federal Highway Deputy Administrator. “The grants announced today will continue this important work by investing in alternative fueling infrastructure in communities, creating economic opportunities, and advancing equity in EV charging by ensuring all Americans can share the benefits of an electrified future.”

“Americans deserve real choices in how they get around,” said Gabe Klein, Executive Director of the Joint Office of Energy and Transportation. “Today’s investments supplement a combination of federal tax incentives, state and local funding, and private investment to fill gaps in the nation’s rapidly growing alternative fueling network and ensure all communities—whether rural, urban, or suburban—have access to convenient, reliable, and affordable zero-emission transportation options.”

Community project selections in this round of grants include:

The Cherokee Nation in northeast Oklahoma will receive $10.7 million to install 112 publicly accessible electric vehicle charging ports across 12 community locations. The project will place chargers in prominent destinations like parks and health centers. The initiative supports the Cherokee Nation’s clean energy goals and President Biden’s Justice 40 initiative, ensuring that nearly the entire reservation is within 25 miles of charging infrastructure.

in northeast Oklahoma will receive $10.7 million to install 112 publicly accessible electric vehicle charging ports across 12 community locations. The project will place chargers in prominent destinations like parks and health centers. The initiative supports the Cherokee Nation’s clean energy goals and President Biden’s Justice 40 initiative, ensuring that nearly the entire reservation is within 25 miles of charging infrastructure. The City of Troy, Ala. will receive $724,912 to install community charging at five key locations: the local hospital, museum, university, downtown center, and sports complex. In total, 10 new charging stations will be installed for residents and visitors, bridging the gap in public electric vehicle charging infrastructure in and around Troy. By fostering electric vehicle adoption and attracting more electric vehicle drivers to use U.S. Highway 231, the project will stimulate local businesses and contribute to economic growth.

Corridor project selections in this round of grants include:

The Port Authority of Houston will receive nearly $24.8 million to construct and operate a hydrogen fueling station for heavy-duty trucks in Bayport, Texas. The project supports national strategies for transportation decarbonization and clean hydrogen. The station will offer high fueling throughput, public accessibility, and support for tube trailer fueling.

will receive nearly $24.8 million to construct and operate a hydrogen fueling station for heavy-duty trucks in Bayport, Texas. The project supports national strategies for transportation decarbonization and clean hydrogen. The station will offer high fueling throughput, public accessibility, and support for tube trailer fueling. The Maryland Department of Transportation, in partnership with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, and the West Virginia Department of Transportation, will receive $18.6 million to deploy alternative fueling infrastructure along the I-81 and I-78 corridors across Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and West Virginia. The project includes a plan to analyze medium and heavy-duty vehicle charging/fueling deployment, as well as the installation of six fast charging stations in locations that will serve local fleet needs and build out connections to a regional network of freight truck charging infrastructure.

A full list of grant recipients can be found here.

According to the release, the funding opportunity received 416 applications requesting a combined $4.05 billion in funding, more than six times the amount of funding available, demonstrating a strong desire for federal funding from applications across the nation. This round of funding expands the total number of states with an awarded CFI project to 44, in addition to the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, with seven states receiving their first CFI award.

“FHWA is working closely with the Joint Office of Energy and Transportation, providing technical assistance to public and private sector stakeholders on planning and implementation of a national network of EV chargers and zero-emission fueling infrastructure,” the release said.

Information on technical assistance from the Joint Office is available at driveelectric.gov. For more information on President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and investments in electric vehicles, visit FHWA’s BIL website.