From Brooklyn to global icon: Mack Trucks celebrates 125 years

GREENSBORO, N.C. —What started with two brothers and a dream in a small Brooklyn workshop has grown into a global transportation powerhouse that has literally helped build America.

Mack Trucks, celebrating its 125th anniversary in 2025, has been the muscle behind many of America’s greatest achievements – from hauling materials for the Hoover Dam, to collecting waste in cities nationwide with its revolutionary zero tailpipe-emission electric vehicles, according to a company media release.

“For 125 years, Mack Trucks has been more than just a manufacturer – we’ve been helping to build the American success story,” said Stephen Roy, president of Mack Trucks. “Every Mack truck that rolls off our assembly line carries forward a legacy of grit, innovation, and that unmistakable bulldog tenacity that has defined our brand since 1900.”

A Legacy of Building America

When the Brooklyn Bridge needed strengthening in 1909, Mack Trucks carried the steel. When the Pan-American Highway stretched toward the horizon, Mack Trucks carved the path. Through the Great Depression, two World Wars, and into the modern era, Mack has been the constant force helping to construct America’s skylines, highways and infrastructure.

The Bulldog Spirit: Born in War, Built for Peace

According to the release, the iconic Mack Bulldog – now synonymous with durability worldwide – earned its stripes on the battlefields of World War I, where British soldiers nicknamed the sturdy Mack AC models “bulldogs” for their tenacious reliability under fire. This wartime nickname became destiny when chief engineer Alfred Fellows Masury carved the first Mack Bulldog hood ornament from a bar of soap during a hospital stay in 1932 to pass the time. Today, that same symbol of determination rides proudly on every Mack truck, representing a century-plus commitment to unwavering quality and strength.

125 Years of Industry Firsts

Mack’s journey through the decades reads like a history of trucking innovation itself:

1920s: Pioneered the revolutionary concept of integrated powertrains, combining engines, transmissions and axles into a unified system

1930s: Introduced power brakes and power-assisted steering, setting new safety standards

1953: Launched the Thermodyne engine, establishing new benchmarks for power and efficiency

1967: Revolutionized the industry with the Maxidyne engine, featuring high-torque rise and constant horsepower

1979: Debuted the Econodyne engine, marking a new era in fuel efficiency

1980s: Introduced the groundbreaking RS and RL models

1988: Launched the revolutionary CH model

2010: Introduced the mDRIVE automated manual transmission, revolutionizing driver productivity and fuel efficiency

2016: Introduced the mDRIVE HD 13-speed, making Mack the first truck manufacturer in North America to offer low reduction creeper gear ratios in a proprietary automated manual transmission

13-speed, making Mack the first truck manufacturer in North America to offer low reduction creeper gear ratios in a proprietary automated manual transmission 2022: Launched the zero tailpipe-emission LR Electric refuse truck, proving that sustainability and power can work hand-in-hand

2023: Expanded electric offerings with MD Electric medium-duty truck

“Each of these innovations represents more than just technological advancement,” said Jonathan Randall, president of Mack Trucks North America. “They represent Mack’s dedication to solving real-world challenges for our customers, while continuously pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in trucking.”

“What’s remarkable about Mack’s 125-year journey is how the core values have remained constant even as the technology has evolved,” said Doug Maney, curator of the Mack Trucks Historical Museum. “In the museum, we have trucks from every era – from early chain-driven vehicles to modern electric models. While the technology depicts the story of innovation, it’s the countless tales of reliability and the determination of owners, drivers, and dealers that truly define the Mack legacy. These stories exemplify that whether it’s a 1900 or 2025, a Mack truck is built to get the job done.”

Global Impact, American Heart

According to the release, Mack trucks are now sold and serviced in more than 45 countries worldwide. Yet the company’s commitment to American manufacturing remains unwavering. The legendary Lehigh Valley Operations (LVO) facility in Pennsylvania, where every Mack heavy-duty truck is assembled, stands as a testament to American craftsmanship and innovation. The Roanoke Valley Operations (RVO) facility in Virginia, producing medium-duty trucks, continues this proud tradition of American manufacturing excellence.

Driving Sustainable Innovation

As Mack enters its next century and a quarter, the company is leading the charge toward sustainable transportation, the release noted. The deployment of the LR Electric refuse trucks in major cities has shown that zero tailpipe-emission vehicles can be used in the most demanding applications. In addition, the MD Electric series is transforming medium-duty applications from beverage delivery to local freight.

“Our 125th anniversary isn’t just about celebrating our past – it’s about driving toward an even more innovative future,” Roy said. “The same spirit that inspired Jack and Gus Mack to build their first vehicle continues to drive us forward as we pioneer electric and autonomous technologies for the next generation of transportation. Together, we’re moving and building a better world.”

For more information about Mack’s 125th anniversary celebrations and the company’s full range of products, visit www.macktrucks.com.