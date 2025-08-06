ASE to discontinue five tests after 2025

LEESBURG, Va. — The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is discontinuing five tests on Dec. 31.

“Those individuals who want to be certified or recertified in these test areas should act now and definitely no later than Dec. 31,” said Matt Shepanek, vice president, credential testing programs for ASE. “ASE is constantly being asked by industry partners to create new credential tests. By retiring some of the lower volume tests, we will be able to free up resources to work on some of these new requests.”

Tests Being Removed

Test E1: Truck Equipment Installation and Repair

Test E2: Electrical/Electronic Systems Installation and Repair

Test E3: Auxiliary Power Systems Installation and Repair

Test P4: General Motors Parts Consultant

Test X1: Undercar Specialist Exhaust Systems

“ASE is committed to ensuring that all impacted users and systems are notified accordingly,” ASE said. “ASE remains dedicated to providing high-quality certifications and will continue to evolve its offerings to meet the needs of the industry.”

Both certifications and recertifications for these five tests will be retired at the end of 2025 and will no longer be available.

“Along with transportation industry leaders, we continuously evaluate the need for new and existing certifications to best serve consumers and industry,” said Dave Johnson, ASE president, CEO. “As part of that ongoing review, we are also in the process of updating some automotive series tests and we will be adding new certifications focused on today’s advanced vehicle safety and security systems.”