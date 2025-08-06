Steam Logistics teams up with Relay Payments

ATLANTA, Ga. — Steam Logistics is partnering with Relay Payments to implement RelayDirect, a digital payment solution.

“RelayDirect gives Steam clear visibility into carrier payment status and timing, enabling us to efficiently manage a high volume of payments with minimal operational overhead,” said Adam Shearer, CFO at Steam Logistics. “The intuitive reporting and platform interface provide actionable insights, helping us proactively resolve issues before they arise. Our carrier partners have also praised Relay’s portal and customer service for making it easy to manage receivables and for consistently responsive customer support.”

RelayDirect

According to a joint media release, RelayDirect simplifies carrier payments and boosts efficiency. The transition equips Steam with advanced technology to better support its growing network of carriers and factors.

“Relay Payments collaborated closely with Steam’s internal technology, operations and accounting teams to integrate RelayDirect across all their systems, ensuring a seamless transition that enhanced the payment process,” the release said. “By automating payments and streamlining backoffice workflows, RelayDirect creates operational efficiencies and fosters stronger relationships with carriers.”

Designed specifically for brokers seeking to modernize their payables process and simplify their operations, RelayDirect tackles common challenges, including payment delays, manual inefficiencies and limited customization options, according to the release.

“RelayDirect is more than just a payment tool,” said Spencer Barkoff, president, co-founder at Relay Payments. “It’s a comprehensive solution designed to enhance operational efficiency and strengthen relationships across the supply chain. Our close partnership with Steam Logistics ensures that their team has the tools and support needed to deliver unparalleled service to their carriers.”

In collaboration with Navix, Relay and Steam developed an integration to optimize document imaging and auditing processes, further ensuring accuracy and compliance in managing payment records.

“This partnership reflects Steam’s commitment to innovation and excellence across all aspects of its operations,” the release said.