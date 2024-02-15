Drivewyze’s free safety service is unveiled Geotab Connect

LAS VEGAS — Drivewyze is showcasing its new Drivewyze Free safety platform at the Geotab Connect event being held through Friday, Feb. 16, in Las Vegas.

The new safety platform is free, with no strings attached, the company says.

For Geotab users, the alerts can be activated through the Geotab Marketplace. according to a news release.

Exclusive to Drivewyze, the Drivewyze Free platform includes access to agency-sponsored real-time traffic slowdowns and other safety alerts generated in partnership with select state transportation and enforcement agencies through the Drivewyze Smart Roadways highway safety program for connected trucks.

Currently, real-time message sets can include warnings for sudden and unexpected slowdowns, virtual safety signs and public emergency broadcasts.

Drivewyze’s sponsored alerts and advisories include heads-up warnings for high-rollover risk areas, low bridges, mountain alerts (steep grade ahead, chain-up/brake check stations and runaway ramps) along with rest area information (truck parking availability).

“Safety is a shared vision that both Geotab and Drivewyze are deeply committed to. We are proud to contribute to this vision by offering easy and free activation through the Geotab Marketplace,” said Robin Kinsey, senior manager of marketplace sales. “These alerts will help notify drivers of various factors while on the road, allowing them to make informed decisions about their safety.”

According to Frances Kilgour, Drivewyze’s vice president of business development, Drivewyze Free couldn’t have been launched without the support of its partners, such as Geotab and state agencies.

“We can’t thank Geotab enough for all their support,” she said. “Like us, they understand the importance of highway safety and see the value of how in-cab messaging can alter driver behavior to help avoid accidents.”

In fact, studies show that drivers slow down and apply less hard braking when an essential safety alert or advisory is displayed in the cab, the news release states.

“When it comes to accidents, studies have shown that 52% of large truck occupant deaths occurred in crashes in which their vehicles rolled over,” according to the news release. “To help address that, when approaching a high-rollover area, Drivewyze has data to show that their alerts have reduced speed by an average of 7.3 mph for vehicles exceeding 5 mph over the posted speed limit.”