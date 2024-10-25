Freight corridor gets electrified: EPA’s $250 million green tech grant for I-95

RIDGEFIELD, N.J. — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, alongside U.S. Representative Frank Pallone, Jr., U.S. Representative Rob Menendez, and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn LaTourette, celebrated the award of nearly a quarter of a billion dollars ($250 million) to the Clean Corridor Coalition.

“Today marks a pivotal investment in our efforts to address climate change and promote environmental justice along Interstate 95,” said Lisa F. Garcia, EPA Regional Administrator. “This $250 million grant will reduce harmful air pollution along one of the nation’s busiest freight corridors, create jobs, and deliver health benefits to communities along this key transportation route.”

According to an EPA press release, standing at the Vince Lombardi Service Area in Ridgefield, N.J. with climate and freight industry leaders, Garcia highlighted the transformative impact this grant—part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Inflation Reduction Act—will have on the region’s clean energy infrastructure.

“Today’s announcement of $250 million to electrify the I-95 freight corridor, secured through the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) passed by Democrats in Congress and the Biden-Harris administration, will create a vital network of charging infrastructure for zero-emission vehicles to help reduce harmful pollution along one of our nation’s busiest highways,” said U.S. Senator Cory Booker. “Prioritizing clean, sustainable infrastructure and technology protects our environment and public health, creates thousands of good-paying jobs, and brings us one step closer to building a resilient, green economy that works for everyone. I am proud that New Jersey continues to be a leader in our collective efforts to combat air pollution and climate change through promoting sustainable infrastructure.”

The landmark grant, funded through the Climate Pollution Reduction Grant program, will fund the electric vehicle charging infrastructure for commercial zero-emission medium- and heavy-duty vehicles along the Interstate-95 freight corridor.

“The leadership of the Biden-Harris Administration and the Murphy Administration on climate initiative will have a positive impact on New Jerseyans for generations to come,” said U.S. Senator George Helmy. “Decarbonizing the transportation sector, which accounts for more carbon emissions than any other in the United States, is critical to avoiding the worst impacts of climate change. Transitioning America’s trucking fleet to zero emissions will help to drastically reduce air pollution and our carbon footprint, and this crucial funding will help expedite that process. Not only will this money help protect our environment, but it will also create clean-energy jobs and training for underserved communities. I applaud President Biden, Vice President Harris, EPA Regional Administrator Lisa Garcia, and NJDEP Commissioner Shawn LaTourette for their continued efforts to safeguard our environment.”

The Clean Corridor Coalition, led by NJDEP, includes the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, the Delaware Department of Transportation, and the Maryland Departments of the Environment and Transportation. Under the project, the state agencies will install extensive electric vehicle charging infrastructure for commercial zero-emission vehicles along the I-95 freight corridor, providing critical technical assistance for workforce development and corridor planning across New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware, and Maryland.

“This $250 million grant to build out electric vehicle infrastructure along the I-95 corridor is exactly the kind of transformative climate investment we envisioned when we passed the Inflation Reduction Act,” said U.S. Representative Frank Pallone, Jr. “As a key author of this program, I’m proud to see it bringing medium- and heavy-duty electric vehicle charging infrastructure to New Jersey, creating good-paying jobs, and training workers in underserved communities. This project will cut harmful pollution that causes asthma attacks and climate change by making the I-95 corridor cleaner and more efficient. It’s a major step forward and a testament to the lasting impact of the Inflation Reduction Act.”

U.S. Representative Donald Norcross said that he was proud to vote for the Inflation Reduction Act to help fund electric vehicle infrastructure across the nation and make charging stations more accessible to Americans. He also noted that the $250 million New Jersey will be receiving for I-95 is “an important step in the right direction toward combatting climate change and will help us cut down on carbon emissions. Electric vehicles are the future, and our infrastructure investments must reflect that.”

“This grant brings us a significant step closer to meeting our critical clean energy goal of helping New Jersey lead the charge to reduce greenhouse gas emissions along one of the nation’s busiest corridors,” said U.S. Representative Andy Kim. “I’m proud to have helped secure this funding through the Inflation Reduction Act to build electric vehicle charging infrastructure in our region and pave the way for more zero-emission vehicles. I look forward to seeing this investment bring good paying jobs, continued economic growth, and look after the long-term health and security of local communities.”

U.S. Representative Rob Menendez said that it is essential to use every tool available to fight the climate crisis and protect the environment.

“This nearly $250 million investment is a crucial step in the right direction, fulfilling the promises we made in the Inflation Reduction Act,” Menendez said. “It was great to join my state and federal colleagues today to celebrate this investment and further understand its impact. I remain proud that New Jersey is continuing to lead the way in building a green economy and investing in resilient infrastructure, and I thank the Environmental Protection Agency and the Biden-Harris Administration for their partnership.”

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy also lauded the project.

“Expanding our charging infrastructure for medium- and heavy-duty vehicles is key to lowering emissions and improving air quality in our communities,” Murphy said. “I’m proud to celebrate building out charging infrastructure along the I-95 corridor, which will help us facilitate New Jersey’s transition to an electric vehicle future, support workforce development, and provide benefits to our overburdened communities. We are thankful to the Biden-Harris Administration and the members of our congressional delegation who voted for the Inflation Reduction Act for securing this critical funding.”

New Jersey Commissioner of Environmental Protection Shawn M. LaTourette said the plan is a critical piece in combating climate change.

“We are grateful to the Biden-Harris Administration and our federal partners at the EPA for supporting the Murphy Administration’s commitment to a zero-emissions future that combats climate change and protects public health,” LaTourette said. “Trucks and buses account for only four percent of all vehicles on the road but generate nearly 25 percent of our transportation-sector greenhouse gas emissions. Charting a path to electrify these vehicles is critical. This award of nearly $250 million for truck charging infrastructure along the I-95 corridor is a critical down payment for zero-emission freight movement and will catalyze the deployment of zero-emission freight trucks in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic region and beyond. The DEP is proud to be spearheading this effort.”

“Electrification of freight transport is essential to improving public health and protecting communities from the impacts of climate change,” said Kate Zyla, executive director of the Georgetown Climate Center. “By building the foundation for a regional charging network for zero-emission freight-hauling trucks, New Jersey and its partners in Delaware, Connecticut, and Maryland are continuing to lead the way in tackling climate change and one of the biggest sources of the pollution that causes it. The Georgetown Climate Center is proud to have supported New Jersey DEP and the team that prepared this proposal, and we look forward to continued work with these states and partners in the region to help implement this transformative investment.”

Mike Roeth, executive director of the North American Council for Freight Efficiency (NACFE) said the organization believes that having enroute charging is a key for the deployment of battery electric heavy-duty tractors in long haul routes.

“The work we have done in our Guidance Reports on battery electric trucks and through our Run on Less demonstrations has shown that lack of a charging infrastructure is a significant barrier to adoption of battery electric vehicles,” Roeth said. “This announcement by the EPA is a step toward developing a nationwide charging network.”

“The Clean Corridor Coalition’s efforts will help power cleaner truck fleets with zero exhaust stack emissions hauling goods in the Northeast,” said Paul Miller, executive director of NESCAUM, an association of eight northeastern state air quality agencies. “These investments will deliver needed reductions in climate-disrupting greenhouse gases and in health-damaging black soot and other air pollution emitted by diesel trucks, especially in communities located close to busy ports, warehouses, and truck routes.”

With $248.9 million in awarded funds, the project will establish 24 freight truck charging sites, equipping them with 450 charging ports across four states. This infrastructure is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 18.6 million metric tons of CO2 equivalent by 2050.

The initiative will also train 400 workers, focusing on providing opportunities for low-income communities. By driving emissions reductions in the transportation sector, this project will deliver significant environmental and economic benefits, setting a new standard for clean energy initiatives nationwide.

“Interstate-95 is the transit and trucking backbone of the northeast region, and we are so pleased that the NJDEP has been awarded $249 million to lead a collaborative effort to deploy charging infrastructure for medium and heavy-duty trucks along this critical corridor,” said Anjuli Ramos-Busot, director of the NJ Sierra Club. “As one of the most densely populated states in the country and commuter hub on the East Coast, New Jersey’s transportation sector is one of our largest sources of carbon emissions and air pollution. Electrifying I-95 is an extraordinary effort that will deliver long lasting public health benefits for New Jerseyans and the region. This is a massive win for climate action, regional air quality, and the communities experiencing roadway pollution,” “We thank the Biden-Harris Administration for their investment in paving the way toward a cleaner and safer roadway for generations to come.”