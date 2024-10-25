M&K Truck Centers and Volvo VNL prove a top choice for Orozco Trucking; company orders 25 new trucks

Volvo Trucks North America dealer M&K Truck Centers has recently secured an order of 25 new Volvo VNL’s for their customer Orozco Trucking.

“M&K Truck Centers continues to deliver unmatched customer value with innovative solutions, and their success is reflected in the order of more than 500 all-new Volvo VNLs since sales started earlier this year,” said Jeremy Taylor, regional vice president – Central, Volvo Trucks North America. “The all-new Volvo VNL sets a new standard with impressive gains in fuel efficiency, integrated safety features, and enhanced driver comfort—key benefits that M&K continues to showcase to their customers. We applaud M&K’s dedication to customer service and their initiatives to expand service and maintenance programs, which are crucial in supporting a broad range of trucking solutions. Their commitment ensures that their customers receive not only innovative vehicles but also the ongoing support needed to maximize uptime and operational efficiency.”

According to a media release, with its advanced aerodynamics, enhanced fuel efficiency, cutting-edge safety features, and superior driver comfort, the Volvo VNL is redefining what fleets can achieve, driving down operating costs and boosting productivity.

M&K Truck Centers operates 28 dealership locations in six states: Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia. With more than 35 years of supporting their customers, M&K has a reputation of being a forward-thinking dealership group known for retaining and supporting some of the industry’s most experienced and knowledgeable parts specialists, salespeople and certified technicians, according to the release.

“M&K representatives participated in the immersive and interactive launch events hosted by Volvo Trucks, which provided dealer staff and customers a deep dive into the 90% redesigned all-new Volvo VNL,” the release said. “These events offered hands-on opportunities to experience the all-new Volvo VNL and explore its packaging options and trim levels, guided by Volvo Trucks experts in the areas of fuel efficiency, safety, connectivity, uptime and driver focus. M&K’s sales and service representatives also have access to the extensive competency development through e-learning and in-person courses from Volvo Academy to be fully trained in supporting the all-new Volvo VNL.”

Additionally, M&K completed the comprehensive sales and service training to establish three Volvo Trucks Certified Electric Vehicle Dealership locations, with a fourth location in process, which support a broad array of customer solutions from the all-new Volvo VNL to the battery-electric Volvo VNR Electric.

“M&K is committed to supporting our customers with comprehensive trucking solutions tailored to meet the unique demands of their operations,” said Andy Schulze, director of fleet sales at M&K Truck Centers. “We had the opportunity to see the all-new VNL up close this summer and knew immediately that it would be unmatched in the customer value it provides,” “We’ve experienced incredible customer interest particularly in learning more about the state-of-the-art connectivity, which will serve to maximize uptime with the all-new VNL. Customers are also eager to experience up to a 10% fuel efficiency increase as well as all of the features that keep their drivers safe, comfortable and productive.”

The release noted that with the launch of the all-new Volvo VNL, Volvo Trucks introduced a new spec’ing process, offering packaging options for interior and exterior trim levels, powertrain, technology, amenities, and safety. This consultative approach to configuring and ordering —an industry first— streamlines and enhances the configuration and ordering process, enabling Volvo Trucks to deliver added value and cost savings compared to the conventional a la carte spec’ing process. M&K uses the cutting-edge online Volvo VNL configurator to help customers select the features and benefits of each trim level and cab option, as well as an ultra-realistic 360-degree view of the truck’s interior and exterior. The configurator tool helped Orozco Trucking customize the optimal trucks for their operations.

Orozco Trucking, which has been in business for more than 25 years in the trucking and logistics industry, recently ordered 20 of the flagship long-haul sleeper VNL 860 model with the Edge interior and exterior trim. The trucks include the proprietary Volvo Active Driver Assist (VADA) package, which comes standard across all VNL models and includes forward collision avoidance technology to assist drivers in maintaining safe speeds and distances. The standard VADA package also offers adaptive cruise control and a new forward pedestrian detection feature that alerts the driver to pedestrians or bicyclists in their path.

The fleet also ordered five of the VNL 660 models, which provide maximum load capacity along with a luxurious living space for drivers, according to the release. Orozco Trucking opted for the VADA Plus option in these models, which includes short-range detection to sense pedestrians and bicyclists in the truck’s blind and can activate frontal automatic emergency braking when objects are directly in the path of travel.

“We are proud to be one of the safest fleets in the industry and appreciate the quality and safety of newer equipment that is regularly maintained,” said Konstantin Shaposhnykov, chief executive officer, Orozco Trucking. “We currently have more than 350 Volvo trucks in our fleet, which make up the majority of our vehicles,” . “M&K demonstrated all the features of the all-new Volvo VNL and the benefits it will bring to our fleet, and we decided to add a variety of configurations and features, including the advanced safety package, to determine what worked best for our operations.”

According to the release, Orozco Trucking’s drivers deliver loads throughout 48 states, so driver comfort was also a key consideration.

“The all-new Volvo VNL is designed with the driver in mind to optimize comfort, efficiency, and safety when working, living and resting,” the release said. “It features Volvo Trucks’ most efficient idle management tool to help reduce or eliminate engine idling when the vehicle is stopped or parked. The new ultra-quiet, proprietary, integrated Volvo Parking Cooler is a climate-control option that utilizes the onboard 24-volt battery system to power the cab’s HVAC when parked, reducing emissions, engine wear, and fuel costs. The Volvo Parking Cooler enhances the resting experience by eliminating noise and vibration from idling. For drivers parked in areas where idling is prohibited, the integrated Volvo Parking Cooler maintains a comfortable climate to maximize driver health, safety, and well-being.”