Hino enters into exclusive distribution agreement with Tern Trucks

LAS VEGAS — Hino Trucks has become the exclusive distributor for Tern, a dedicated zero-emission Class 8 rig known as the RC8.

The Tern RC8 is built on Hino’s XL Series 4-by-2 chassis and integrates Hexagon Purus’ zero-emission technology, according to a news release.

“The RC8 boasts innovative features, including proprietary battery systems, auxiliary modules and power modules,” the news release notes. “The vehicle leverages a U.S.-assembled Hino chassis, Dana’s Zero-8 e-Axle for optimum efficiency and battery cells supplied and manufactured by Panasonic Energy. …”

Tern trucks will be exclusively available through select dealers comprising the Tern dealer network. Serial production for the Tern RC8 is scheduled for late 2024.

“This launch aligns with California’s Advanced Clean Fleets regulation, offering fleets a compelling option to decarbonize their fleet, particularly in target applications like metro-regional routes, food and beverage logistics and similar routes where the tight turning radius and popular 4-by-2 chassis provide practical benefits,” according to the news release.

Glenn Ellis, president and CEO of Hino Trucks, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership.

“Our collaboration with Hexagon Purus introduces a highly reliable Class 8, 4-by-2 tractor option into the electric truck market, catering to a wide range of applications,” he said. “We are excited to be the exclusive distributor for Tern with an initial distribution focus in California, where fleet electrification is imperative.”

Key features of the Tern RC8 include:

A 100% battery-electric platform with an industry-leading short wheelbase of 165 inches

A gross vehicle weight rating of 68,000 pounds.

Dual Hexagon Purus Gen3 269 kWh battery packs in a 750-volt, 538kWh configuration, providing substantial power and range for most duty cycles Recharge rate of 241 kW, allowing 80% charge in a little under two hours

Peak/continuous horsepower of 680hp/494hp

“We are eager to work with Tern dealers to build a strong sales distribution and service support network for customers of this exciting and innovative new product,” said Rodney Shaffer, vice president of national accounts and zero emission vehicles at Hino Trucks.