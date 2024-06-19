ChargeTronix’s new machine can charge 6 CMVs at once

LAS VEGAS — Electric vehicle charging infrastructure company ChargeTronix recently introduced its new 480 kW Nexus Distributed Charger, which is designed to support the charging needs for commercial fleets as they shift to electric trucking.

“With the electric truck market forecasted to grow by more than 54% on average each year between now and 2030, having scalable charging infrastructure will be essential for supporting fleets’ seamless transitions,” a news release states. “With up to 480 kW of available power and dynamic power sharing, Nexus Distributed Charger is the first system to allow charging for up to six commercial vehicles at a time from a single power cabinet. It can also charge a 300 kWh Class 6 to 8 EVs in 30 to 45 minutes or enable longer dwell times for multiple trucks during peak downtime periods.”

Stephen Israel, vice president of operations at ChargeTronix, said that as the demand for electric trucks grows, acquiring an all-electric fleet is only half of the equation for fleet operators.

“Having charging infrastructure that provides dynamic power sharing in 40 kW power increments enables the operator to optimize charging to align with their duty cycle,” he said. “With flexible solutions such as our new Nexus Distributed System, operators can share long dwell and opportunity charging assets.”

ChargeTronix’s CEO, Xavier Landavazo, spoke about how his company is committed to bolstering the United States’ electric charging infrastructure.

“Developing and installing charging infrastructure for electric fleets is a complex but necessary process for the transition to electric vehicles to become a reality,” he said. “Our latest distributed charger highlights our commitment to providing a breadth of innovative charging solutions to meet fleet operators’ unique needs.”