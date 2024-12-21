Mack Trucks’ premium service contract using AI for adaptive maintenance and improved uptime

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Mack Trucks recently announced that it is using artificial intelligence (AI) for adaptive maintenance as part of Mack’s Premium Service Contract. Mack’s Premium Service Contract increases customer uptime, return on investment and improves service for small- and medium-sized fleets.

According to a company press release, through AI, maintenance service intervals are automatically adjusted dynamically by reviewing data such as fuel usage, engine hours, idle time and oil usage. This results in an optimized maintenance schedule, customized to the customer’s operations and actual data. This allows customers to come in for maintenance when needed – not too early and not too late.

“Utilizing AI, which constantly consumes connected customer data, Mack is able to adjust in real-time maintenance schedules and needs best for the truck and our customers’ operations,” said Jonathan Randall, president of Mack Trucks North America. “Adaptive maintenance, including time-based or mile-based engine hours, triggers the dealer to schedule maintenance at the appropriate time, reducing downtime.”

The Mack Premium Service Contract offers dedicated maintenance management with a single point of contact at local dealers to manage the scheduling of maintenance; upfront parts and labor costs offering cost consistency; adaptive maintenance optimized based on each customer’s unique operations allowing for improved vehicle health; and consistent repair and maintenance through Mack Certified Uptime Dealers.

“When AI detects that the truck needs to receive a valve adjustment at 150,000 miles and an oil change at 120,000 miles, then the truck is serviced at 120,000 miles to reduce an additional stop,” said Mike Furst, director of contract services and business technology solutions. Vehicles eligible for the Premium Service Contract are powered by Mack engines. This includes vehicles already in service with completed service intervals. Preventive and adaptive maintenance, as well as fleet management, are included in the contract. The Mack Premium Service Contract is available for normal-duty, heavy-duty and severe-duty applications.