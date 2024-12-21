Schneider drivers “Live with Purpose” by participating in Wreaths Across America

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Schneider National Inc. is continuing to demonstrate its support for veterans as four of its drivers will participated in this year’s Wreaths Across America (WAA) Honor Fleet, delivering wreaths to national cemeteries across the country.

For Schneider associates having military experience , this opportunity holds special significance. Among this year’s participating drivers is Patrice Cook, a U.S. Army veteran and one of Schneider’s Ride of Pride drivers, who is once again joining the prestigious Escort to Arlington, which began on December 7. The Escort is traveling down the East Coast, promoting WAA’s mission through public events at memorials and other locations, culminating in a ceremony that was held at Arlington National Cemetery on Dec. 14, Wreaths Across America Day.

“Each year, participating in this event is a profound honor,” Cook said. “Bringing wreaths to national cemeteries to honor those who have sacrificed their lives is deeply moving. Being part of the Escort to Arlington and witnessing the support and patriotism of onlookers along the route is incredibly heartwarming. At each stop, we meet people who share their stories and express their gratitude. It’s a reminder of the impact and importance of our mission, and it fills me with pride and humility to be part of such a meaningful tradition.”

According to a company media release, Schneider is a responsible company that believes in making a difference in the communities in which its associates live, work and travel – and creating opportunities for them to get personally involved. That’s why, since 2008, driver associates have been delivering wreaths to honor fallen heroes, offering them a meaningful way to give back. With 13% of Schneider associates having military experience.

The 2024 WAA theme, “Live with Purpose,” deeply resonates with Schneider associates and reflects their commitment to service. More specifically, the participating drivers shared what this theme means to them.

“‘Live with Purpose’ means making a positive impact on our future,” Cook said. “As a Ride of Pride driver, I support my fellow veterans by attending events at care homes, hospitals and other locations that offer support.”

Jeff Waggoner, a U.S. Army veteran and Ride of Pride driver since 2022, added, “To me, ‘Live with Purpose’ is about doing what you enjoy and finding fulfillment. Driving the Ride of Pride truck honors those who have served, and it’s rewarding to help other veterans. WAA isn’t just for veterans or drivers; anyone can contribute by volunteering, setting out wreaths or donating.”

Bobby Brown, a U.S. Army veteran who has been with Schneider for over 33 years, said, “When I hear ‘Live with Purpose,’ I think of ‘Drive with Purpose’—what I do every day at Schneider. This route is especially important to me, having served in the Army and with many family members in the military. If there’s one load to do in a year, it’s this one.”

Doug Huber, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and driver for Schneider’s Van Truckload offering , shares, “Remembrance is so important to honor fallen or missing veterans and also for all those who are currently serving in our military. I am proud to be part of WAA to do that. Additionally, ‘Live with Purpose’ means to me to reach out to those with a frown and brighten their day somehow, each and every day.”

WAA started over 30 years ago and has evolved into a year-long mission to remember, honor and teach the values of freedom and sacrifice.

Schneider has played a long-standing role in this important initiative to reinforce the company’s commitment to operating responsibly, living with purpose and honoring those who have served our country, according to the release.