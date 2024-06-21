Olea Kiosks unveils new driver check-in method

LOS ANGELES — Olea Kiosks is working to make truck drivers’ jobs easier with a new check-in device for warehouses and other load points.

It’s called the Tampa Driver Check-In Kiosk, and Olea officials hope it will forever end time-consuming manual check-in entries, which often result in long lines and increased wait times for both drivers and freight houses.

“These inefficiencies lead to operational delays, increased costs and driver dissatisfaction,” a news release states. “The Tampa Driver Check-In Kiosk offers a smarter, faster and more accurate solution, significantly reducing check-in times and administrative overhead.”

The kiosk automates data entry by scanning identification documents like driver’s licenses and cargo manifests to capture and store data securely in real-time. With automated identity verification and document validation, the system ensures that only authorized personnel gain access to the facility.

The inclusion of a receipt printer provides immediate, tangible confirmation of check-in details, including time stamps and route confirmations, enriching accountability and communication.

Additional optional peripherals such as intercoms, HD web cameras, barcode scanners, RFID readers and I/O controls for gate access can be added to further improve security.

“After discussions with several logistics organizations and learning that it’s not uncommon for entire truckloads to go missing, this robust, yet simple design provides tremendous value for this market,” said Frank Olea, Olea Kiosk’s CEO. “In addition, the ability to deploy in-lane not only helps speed up the check-in process even further but it also helps track loads and optimize yard space while improving driver safety,” added Olea.

A first-customer deployment is expected to be operational by the end of June.