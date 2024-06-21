Teen ordered to serve 5 years in prison for killing truck driver in Virginia wreck

STERLING, Va. — A teen who was sent sentenced to five years in prison for killing a truck driver in a crash asked the trucker’s family for forgiveness during a June 20 court appearance.

Jose Padilla Espinosa pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter for the fiery Sept. 18, 2023, wreck that killed 33-year-old Cesar Yepez on Route 28 in Sterling, Virginia, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said Espinosa, who was 18 at the time, was driving a Nissan Altima 111 mph before he hit Yepez’s tractor-trailer. The truck burst into flames after the impact.

A passerby pulled Yepez from the fiery wreck; however, he died two weeks later at the hospital due to severe burns on 87% of his body.

At his court appearance on June 20, Espinosa apologized to the family and said he hopes that they can someday forgive him.

Yepez leaves behind a wife and two young children.