PACCAR recall affects more than a dozen Kenworth and Peterbilt models

WASHINGTON — PACCAR is recalling certain 2025 Kenworth K270, K370, T280, T380, T480, T680, T880, W900 and W990, along with 2025 Peterbilt 220, 536, 537, 548, 567, 579 and 589, trucks because the tie rod or drag link assemblies may contain an improperly heat-treated ball stud, causing the ball stud to break, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
Owners are advised not to drive their vehicles until the remedy has been completed
Dealers will inspect and replace the tie rod and drag link assemblies as necessary, free of charge.
Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed August 11, 2024.
Owners may contact Kenworth customer service at (425) 828-5888 of Peterbilt customer service at (940) 591-4220.
PACCAR’s numbers for this recall are 24KWG and 24PBG.
