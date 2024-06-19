Artur Express to run Kodiak’s autonomous rigs

HAZELWOOD, Mo. — Missouri-based trucking company Artur Express has announced plans to take delivery of Kodiak Robotics Class 8 autonomous trucks.

Full details on the partnership were not disclosed, and the number of trucks Artur will receive was not given.

“We are looking forward to future technology and how autonomous trucks will transform the way freight moves,” said Tom Tokarczyk, president of Artur Express. “Not only will we add autonomous capacity but also improve safety and reduce fuel consumption.”

Tokarczyk said that his company’s partnership with Kodiak will benefit his business and drivers.

“Kodiak’s technology can help give our drivers the tools they need to be successful when delivering loads across the country,” he said. “Keeping the drivers in mind is always the top priority for Artur Express. We strive to accommodate our drivers’ needs by getting them home on time when needed, providing the lanes they desire, and ensuring they’re in reliable and safe equipment.”

Artur officials also believe that working with Kodiak “on the new adventure of autonomous trucks” will enhance their network and operational capabilities.

“We are creating a tailored road map that will specify key uses such as lanes, service models, and more to create an environment for our drivers to go above and beyond,” said Artur Wagrodzki, president of Artur Express. “We believe that engaging early with new technologies will provide an extra edge on taking care of our drivers and providing everything they need to perform to the best of their ability for our clients — hence staying true to our tagline: The Truckers Company!”

Wagrodzki added that being a part of self-driving truck development “is extremely exciting as it will transform transportation and save lives.”

“It will also improve the quality of work for our drivers as the technology will increase the ability to have more frequent home time,” he concluded.

In March, Kodiak announced the launch of its Kodiak Industry Advisory Council, which is designed to bring together “a diverse array of forward-thinking industry leaders to help shape the company’s product development, deployment and public engagement as it focuses on the commercialization of autonomous trucks,” a news release stated.

Inaugural members of the Kodiak Industry Advisory Council include the Arkansas Trucking Association, Loadsmith, Walmart, Werner Enterprises, and UPS

Kodiak is already working with several trucking and supply chain companies, including C.R. England, Tyson Foods, Loadsmith, Maersk, Martin Bower and Ryder.