Peterbilt marks ‘milestone’ with 5,000th Model 589 order

DENTON — Peterbilt has received more than 5,000 orders for its Model 589, something company officials say they consider a “significant milestone.”

The company also recently celebrated the delivery of the 1,000th Model 589 to long-standing customer Mike Lowrie Trucking based in Dixon, California, according to a news release.

“As the proud recipient of Peterbilt’s 1,000th Model 589, I am reminded of the legacy that my family has shared with Peterbilt. From humble beginnings in 1947 with my dad’s first used Peterbilt, to us purchasing our new Peterbilt’s together in 1978, to now operating nearly 250 Peterbilt trucks, they have been more than a truck manufacturer; they’ve been a partner in our success,” said Lowrie, president of Mike Lowrie Trucking.

Exterior features of the Model 589 include 15-inch air cleaners, 7-inch diameter exhaust stacks and exhaust shield and Peterbilt’s exterior lighting package, including LED daytime running lights for a bold front-end look.

Inside, creature comforts such as high-performance automatic climate control, abundant storage space and larger dual cup holders keep the driver happy.

“The Model 589 represents the heritage of the Peterbilt brand and was designed to make a statement with its bold style, superior craftsmanship and advanced technologies,” said Jake Montero, Peterbilt assistant general manager, sales and marketing. “The successful combination of tradition and innovation has generated tremendous driver acceptance and we’re excited to see 589s on the road and performing well for fleets like Mike Lowrie Trucking.”

The Model 589 styling is supported by numerous new technologies, including an air-assisted hydraulic clutch on manual transmissions, which reduces driver fatigue and maintenance, and the latest collision mitigation and advanced driver technologies for improved safety.

The Model 589 is available as a day cab and multiple sleeper options, including the 44-inch low roof, 58-inch UltraLow, low and high roof, 72-inch low and high roof and 80-inch high roof configurations.

Also available is the exclusive Legendary Package featuring Peterbilt’s 1939 vintage script logo and spears that adorn the hood, coupled with exclusive bright work on the polished fenders and bright rockers. Rich leather-grain seats with the vintage logo in the headrest and unique stitching add a touch of luxury inside the cab.

For more information about the Model 589, click here.