Firefighters overheat extinguishing Tennessee mail rig fire

JASPER, Tenn. — Several Tennessee firefighters suffered from heat exhaustion on Monday, June 17, while fighting an 18-wheeler fire at a Love’s Truck stop in Jasper.
Both the Jasper Fire Department and Haletown Volunteer Fire Department responded to the United States Postal Service truck blaze.
Officials said it’s unclear how the fire began.
None of the firefighters were seriously injured, and none took a trip to the hospital.
The semi driver wasn’t injured.
Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.