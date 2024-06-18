Utility Trailer announces Texas expansion

EAGLE PASS, Texas — Utility Trailer is expanding again, announcing the opening of a new Cargobull North America assembly plant and warehouse in Eagle Pass, Texas, according to a recent news release.

“As Utility Trailer and Cargobull North America (CBNA) continue rolling out new products, an additional facility has opened to boost production and support their cutting-edge innovations,” the release stated.

Adjacent to the Utility Trailer Southeast Texas dealer location in Eagle Pass, officials say this new Utility and CBNA facility will focus on the final assembly operation of CBNA transport refrigeration units (TRU).

The plant will also work on final assembly of remote evaporators, solar panels, telematics hardware and other essential TRU parts, and will also be a warehouse that will store materials and parts for CBNA and Utility, according to the release.

“It’s an exciting time for Utility’s production efforts,” said Steve Bennett, president and COO for Utility. “The plant and warehouse are centrally located to best serve most of North America. Utility dealers can order CBNA parts directly with rapid response.”

Along with the network of six Aurora Parts distribution centers, company officials say they believe the new Eagle Pass facility will further improve the accessibility and availability of CBNA parts and accessories.