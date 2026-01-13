TheTrucker.com
Peterbilt Technician Institute celebrates milestone with 150th graduating class

By Dana Guthrie -
Driving the future: Peterbilt Technician Institute honors 150th graduating class. (Photo courtesy PTI)

DENTON, Texas — Peterbilt Technician Institute (PTI) is announcing the graduation of its 150th class since the program’s launch.

“Reaching our 150th graduating class is more than a milestone, it highlights our steady support in preparing the next generation of qualified service technicians,” said Danny Landholm, Peterbilt director of dealer network development. “Our graduates are trained not only to service and maintain today’s most sophisticated trucks but also to adapt as technology evolves.”

The milestone achieved at the Irving, Texas campus underscores PTI’s ongoing commitment to developing highly skilled service technicians prepared to support today’s advanced vehicle technologies.

Peterbilt Technician Institute

PTI was established to meet the growing demand for skilled technicians across Peterbilt’s dealer network, becoming a leading diesel technology training program for aspiring technicians throughout North America. The program features an immersive curriculum combining classroom learning, real-world experience, factory-level certification and advanced instruction on the latest Peterbilt technologies, including alternative fuels, electric powertrains diagnostics and telematics, according to PTI.

“Upon completing the program, students earn factory-trained technician credentials that can help fast track their careers at more than 430 Peterbilt dealerships across the United States and Canada,” PTI said.

Interested students can learn more about the PTI program here.

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

