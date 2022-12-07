Peterbilt Technician Institute graduates 100th class

DENTON, Texas – The Peterbilt Technician Institute has graduated its milestone 100th class.

The 10 graduates of the 12-week advanced technician program are among the nearly 1,000 PTI factory-certified technicians that have been trained and placed at Peterbilt dealer service locations since the launch of the program in 2013, a news release stated.

The PTI graduates participated in a graduation ceremony attended by Peterbilt and Universal Technical Institute staff, as well as their new employers from the Peterbilt dealer network, including Rush Peterbilt Truck Centers, Jackson Group Peterbilt, JX Truck Center – Peterbilt and TLG Peterbilt. The graduation ceremony represented achievement for the PTI graduates in obtaining their goals and progress for the Peterbilt dealer network to meet the growth and increased demand to service customers and maximize uptime.

“We’re proud of the graduates and the valuable contributions they will make to the industry with the knowledge and technical skills needed to be successful and maximize uptime for our customers” Technician Program Manager of North America Casey Theis said.

PTI is a collaborative program with UTI and serves as a resource for the Peterbilt dealer network to help recruit and hire highly prepared factory-trained technicians. With campuses located in Lisle, Illinois, and Dallas, every PTI student earns Peterbilt factory certifications that include PACCAR MX-11 and MX-13 engines as they embark on a rewarding career in the diesel industry.

Visit https://peterbilt.tech/institute.html for more information about joining the PTI program and to search for available service technician jobs within the Peterbilt dealer network.