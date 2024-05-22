Phillips Industries launches advanced solar panels for trucks and trailers

IRVINE, Calif. — Phillips Industries has created advanced solar panel technology for use in the commercial vehicle market.

According to a news release, “the durable and highly efficient monocrystalline silicon solar panels that are 80% lighter than traditional glass systems, producing 20% more energy with a 50% higher power density through the use of thin film technology.”

The solar panels provide up to 34 hours of power by using a clean energy source that either supplements or replaces diesel usage, which virtually eliminates engine idling, the company says.

The panels’ peel-and-stick design provides an easy installation that requires no drilling while still being able to withstand extreme vibrations, winds up to 155 mph, and debris, rocks, and tree branches they experience on the road.

FEDERAL TAX INCENTIVES

The Investment Tax Credit, also known as the federal solar tax credit, allows businesses to deduct a significant percentage of the cost of installing solar energy systems from their federal taxes. This tax credit not only reduces the initial capital expenditure required to integrate solar technology into commercial fleets but also accelerates the return on investment.

PHILLIPS’ SOLAR KITS

Phillips’ Solar panels are now available in seven distinct kits for Class 8 tractors, reefer units and liftgates, each including the necessary panels and components for complete installation and deployment. The kits feature peel-and-stick installation, heavy-duty solar chargers and advanced jump-start avoidance technology.

“By integrating our solar technology, fleets can expect not only significant improvements in fuel efficiency and battery life but also enhanced compliance with evolving environmental regulations,” said Rob Phillips, CEO of Phillips Industries. “This shift towards solar energy is more than an operational upgrade; it’s a strategic move towards sustainability that will redefine the economic and environmental landscape of commercial trucking.”