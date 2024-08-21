Platform Science, Skybitz partner to streamline tractor-trailer pairing

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Platform Science and SkyBitz have announced a partnership to expand Platform Science’s Virtual Vehicle application platform to include tractor trailer pairing with SkyMatch.

“Working with SkyBitz to enable their app on Platform Science unlocks a critical way for fleets to leverage their data better, enhance the driver experience, and improve overall fleet efficiency,” said Joe Jumayao, vice president of business development, Platform Science. “This integration demonstrates the robustness of the Virtual Vehicle platform to provide fleets and partners like SkyBitz with comprehensive options to connect all aspects of the commercial transportation ecosystem.”

According to a media release, SkyBitz’s SkyMatch uses smart logic to facilitate quick and accurate tractor-trailer pairing verification through a local Bluetooth network while the SkyMatch app runs in the background on Platform Science’s in-cab tablet. The company noted that SkyMatch is “easy to deploy and scale up or down based on evolving needs.”

“SkyBitz is deeply committed to advancing the transportation industry through innovation and a customer-focused approach,” said Randy Clayton, division vice president for SkyBitz. “We actively listen to our customers and address their challenges with innovative, effective solutions that are straightforward to implement. Our track record of delivering cutting-edge and impactful solutions underscores this commitment. Our partnership with leader Platform Science further exemplifies our dedication to driving the industry forward.”

The release noted that Cargo Transporters, a SkyBitz and Platform Science customer with more than 1,900 trailers, has improved overall operations and asset awareness since deploying SkyMatch on Virtual Vehicle to its entire fleet. Since then, Cargo Transporters has had no cargo claims, trailer utilization has improved, and errors associated with manual entry have been reduced.

“We know where our assets are at all times, our drivers can find the trailers they need and we can confirm proper asset pairing, as well,” said John Pope, chairman of Cargo Transporters. “SkyMatch’s integration with Virtual Vehicle combines data from Platform Science and SkyBitz to present a single unified trailer management interface, saving operational and administrative time.”

SkyMatch on Virtual Vehicle is available to current Platform Science Marketplace Partners and will be more broadly available later this year.