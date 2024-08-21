OSP seeking witnesses to serious injury crash involving a Peterbilt in Yamhill County  

YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. —The Oregon State Police is seeking witnesses to a serious injury crash that left a driver and a three-year-old passenger with serious injuries.

According to a press release, the crash happened on July 25 at 6:55 a.m. at the intersection of Lafayette Hwy. (Hwy. 154) and Amity Road (Hwy. 153) in Yamhill County.

Officials said that the collision involved a white Pontiac G6 traveling northbound on Hwy. 153 at Hwy. 154 which struck a southbound green Peterbilt commercial motor vehicle. The Pontiac’s driver and a three-year-old passenger sustained serious injuries.

Oregon State Troopers are seeking witnesses to the crash and the driver of a white pickup truck traveling southbound in front of the semi-truck. The Pontiac left its lane and made contact with the pickup. Troopers would also like to speak with a witness who pulled the child from the Pontiac following the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Yoder through OSP’s Northern Command Center at 800-442-0776 and reference case number SP24-237776.