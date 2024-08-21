LMTA recognizes legislators with inaugural Road Warrior Awards 

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Motor Transport Association (LMTA) presented its first annual Road Warrior Awards Monday evening in Shreveport honoring Rep. Michael Melerine and Sen. Alan Seabaugh.

According to a media release, the award aims to highlight lawmakers who demonstrate exemplary commitment and leadership in their respective legislative bodies, focusing on issues facing the state’s trucking industry.

Melerine (District 6) was selected as the Road Warrior for the state House of Representatives by the LMTA for his leadership during the legislative session.

“He’s thoughtful, smart and tenacious,” said Renee Amar, executive director of the LMTA. “Even as a freshman lawmaker, his leadership was noticeable from the first few weeks of session. Rep. Melerine is a team player and a steadfast fighter, a trait that truckers deeply value. We know that when the chips are down, he will always have our back. He by far was our biggest champion in the House of Representatives this year and we are eternally grateful that he has committed to the sacrifice of public service.”

The freshman lawmaker was honored alongside Seabaugh for his support in the state Senate.

“In the Senate-the politics are just different,” Amar said. “And I’m very grateful that Sen. Seabaugh understands the difference and how to steer through those rough seas while remaining true to our priorities and his principles. I’ve known him for quite some time, and he has always fought hard for us and fought hard for the people in his district.”

The 2024 Road Warrior Awards were presented at the Margaritaville Resort in Bossier City, Monday August 19 at 5:00 pm as part of a reception honoring local lawmakers.

“Representative Melerine and Senator Seabaugh have both worked tirelessly this year to help level the playing field for truckers in the legal arena,” Amar said. “Whether it be the state House of Representatives or the Senate, our industry had a strong advocate in their corner with these two men.”