Werner named one of America’s best employers for women in 2024 

OMAHA, Neb. — Forbes has named Werner Enterprises Inc. as one of America’s best employers for women in 2024.

“This prestigious recognition underscores Werner’s ongoing commitment to fostering an inclusive and supportive workplace for women across the organization,” the company said in a media release.

According to the release, out of 600 distinguished companies featured by Forbes, Werner came in at number seven within the Transportation and Logistics category. In collaboration with the market research company Statista, Forbes identified the best employers for women through an extensive survey of more than 150,000 women working for companies employing at least 1,000 people within the U.S. from all industry sectors. The evaluation was based on several criteria, including working environment, parental leave, pay equity and opportunities for advancement.

“This recognition from Forbes reaffirms our efforts to create a workplace that supports and uplifts all associates,” said Nathan Meisgeier, Werner’s president and chief legal officer. “At Werner, we strive to build a culture where everyone feels valued and empowered. With 16% of our professional drivers being women—double the national average—we are committed to driving positive change both within Werner and across the industry.”

The release noted that Werner has implemented numerous initiatives to support female professional drivers, technicians and office associates in the workplace, including leadership development programs and mentoring opportunities. Its internal Women’s Leadership Alliance, founded in 2011, offers professional development experiences, networking and various events for associates. Additionally, Werner has specialized teams playing a crucial role in outreach and industry representation, such as its Road Team Captains, Operation Freedom Drivers and Driver Ambassadors, which are comprised of both women and men.

“Werner’s exceptional performance in these areas highlights the company’s dedication to promoting gender equality and empowering women in the workforce,” the company said in the release. “As Werner continues to lead the way in the transportation and logistics industry, the company remains dedicated to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace promoting equality and empowering all associates to reach their full potential.”

For more information about Werner and its commitment to diversity and inclusion, visit www.werner.com.