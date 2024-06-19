RoadsideMASTERS.com services are now available in the Trucker Path Marketplace

PHOENIX — Trucker Path, a mobile app for North American truckers, has announced that emergency roadside assistance programs from RoadsideMASTERS.com (RSM) are now available on the Trucker Path Marketplace.

“Roadside assistance powered by RoadsideMASTERS.com is one of the latest ways we’re helping users of the Trucker Path app,” said Chris Oliver, CMO at Trucker Path. “Through the Trucker Path Marketplace, they can now access cost-effective on-demand emergency roadside coverage for vehicles within the U.S. and Canada. For owner-operators, drivers and fleets, these programs help ensure vehicles get moving as quickly as possible after a breakdown occurs.”

All of the benefits of RSM commercial vehicle emergency roadside assistance programs are available to Trucker Path app users through the Trucker Path Marketplace for a discounted rate of $39.99 per month per truck, according to a news release.

Users can subscribe and manage their membership directly within the Trucker Path app. Roadside assistance is provided through a proprietary vendor network comprising over 40,000 service providers across North America.

“At RoadsideMASTERS.com, the nation’s premier mechanical breakdown program, we are thrilled to collaborate with Trucker Path, the leading mobile app trusted and relied upon by truckers nationwide because it’s a natural synergy,” said Jason Cohen, CEO of RoadsideMASTERS.com. “Breakdowns can occur unexpectedly, inevitably. Our commitment is to deliver 24/7 emergency assistance, skilled repairs, and assurance to Trucker Path users, minimizing downtime and expenses in the event of roadside incidents or breakdowns.”