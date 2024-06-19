Truckstop says: Beware of ‘im-paw-sters’ during Take your Pet to Work Week

BOISE, IDAHO — In honor of Take Your Pet to Work Week (June 17-21), transportation professionals can have their furry or feathery friends “verified” by Truckstop — and then show off their pets’ badges for a good cause.

A recent online survey of more than 450 Truckstop customers revealed that 53% of pet owners within the trucking industry believe it’s important to confirm the credentials of pet service providers, such as groomers or walkers, before using them.

In addition, 66% of drivers surveyed say they are pet owners, and most (86% say they travel with their dog). Many have even modified their trucks to accommodate their pets.

For each image shared on social media, Truckstop will donate $20 to a pet charity (up to $500). With many drivers bringing their best pals along with them, proper identification is even more important.

“As an owner-operator, the long hours on the road can be tough, but having my dogs with me changes everything,” said Sam Bissonnette. “They aren’t just pets, they’re my companions and co-pilots. Their unwavering loyalty and companionship keep me motivated and give me a sense of home while I travel. I can’t imagine life on the road without them by my side.”

Bissonnette takes his two Belgian shepherds, Denver and Dallas, on the road with him. While enroute from Georgia to Canada, Denver saw a deer and chased it into the woods during a pitstop. After a couple of nerve-wracking weeks and multiple visits to the area where he had run off, the two were finally reunited.

Tune in to hear more about Bissonette’s story in a special edition of Freight Nation: A Trucking Podcast.

While the pet verification initiative is designed for entertainment, Truckstop says the company is deeply committed to combating fraud in the freight industry. Identity verification helps stop fraud and eliminate identity theft by letting brokers easily see if a carrier is who they say they are through a simple-to-understand badge. The solution combines government-issued IDs and real-time photographs to perform a check against the carrier’s registered information, giving brokers the ability to book carriers with more confidence.

To participate in Truckstop’s pet verification project, click here.