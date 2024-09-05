Rock Hill revs up with Excel Truck Group’s grand opening celebration in South Carolina

Rock Hill, S.C. – Excel Truck Group has announced the upcoming grand opening of its newest commercial truck parts and service center in Rock Hill.

“Our goal is to be the preferred partner for owner-operators and fleets in Rock Hill and beyond,” said Ryan Wood, fixed operations director. “With our state-of-the-art facility, factory-trained technicians and parts inventory, we are well-positioned to meet the needs of our customers and exceed their expectations.”

According to a company media release, the new center will be located at 1170 Porter Road, just off I-77 exit 75. The new dealership has 36 service bays, ensuring maintenance and repairs for fleets of all sizes.

“Excel Truck Group’s expansion into Rock Hill represents an investment in the local community, creating new job opportunities and contributing to the economic growth of the region,” the release said. “The parts and service center will not only serve as a hub for commercial truck maintenance and repair but also as a trusted resource for industry expertise and support with its factory-certified trainers and state-of-the-art training facility. Excel Truck Group would like to give special thanks to Cohn Construction, our construction vendor partner for SC. Excel appreciates their professionalism and quality work.”

For more information about Excel Truck Group’s new dealership in Rock Hill visit www.ExcelTruckGroup.com