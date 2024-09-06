Texas DPS finds 17 migrants in counterfeit Lowe’s truck

KINNEY, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety have recovered 17 illegal immigrants (13 males and four females) from a hidden compartment inside a cloned Lowe’s work truck in Kinney County.
According to a social media post by Lt. Chris Olivarez, spokesperson with the Texas Department of Public Safety – South Texas Region, troopers arrested the driver from Mississippi for human smuggling causing serious bodily injury.
“Troopers reported several males and females were drenched in sweat suffering from dehydration and numbness in their legs as a result of being crammed in 3’ wide space,” Olivarez said. “Medical treatment was provided. Great work by our DPS Troopers in preventing a mass casualty smuggling event.”
This is an ongoing story and more information is expected to be released.