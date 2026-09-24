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Sagepoint Logistics doubles its fleet with 60 RNG-powered trucks

By Dana Guthrie -
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Sagepoint Logistics doubles its fleet with 60 RNG-powered trucks
Sagepoint Logistics expands fleet with 60 new RNG-powered trucks to support growing demand. (Photo courtesy Sagepoint)

CARMEL, Ind. — Sagepoint Logistics is announcing the addition of 60 heavy-duty Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) trucks powered by the Cummins X15N engine, doubling its low-carbon fleet to 120 vehicles.

“The expansion reflects growing shipper demand for sustainable, cost-predictable transportation and reinforces Sagepoint’s position as the Midwest’s leading RNG-powered dedicated carrier,” Sagepoint said.

Lowering the Carbon Footprint

As shippers increasingly seek to lower their carbon footprint without sacrificing reliability or cost, Sagepoint’s integrated model has resonated in the market. The company is scaling its green fleet directly in response to that demand, with plans to expand into new markets and serve a growing base of shippers across the country.

“The demand for low-carbon transportation is accelerating, and our customers want a partner that can scale with them,” said Aaron Johnson, CEO of Sagepoint Energy. “Doubling our fleet to 120 trucks is how we answer that call. Shippers no longer have to choose between sustainability and reliable, cost-predictable shipping, and this expansion is just the next step in scaling that solution across the market.”

Integrated Energy and Transportation Model

According to Sagepoint, the new truck order strengthens Sagepoint’s integrated energy and transportation model, connecting Sagepoint Energy and Sagepoint Logistics. This vertically integrated approach gives Sagepoint control over variables that traditional carriers cannot: core shipping costs, volatile diesel prices and Scope 3 emissions. Every truck in the growing fleet is powered entirely by RNG sourced directly from Sagepoint Energy’s production facilities. Because the fuel is 100% domestic, Sagepoint Logistics can reduce its exposure to global oil market volatility while providing customers with greater cost predictability.

The expansion is being led by Curt Reitz, vice president of Logistics, a veteran with over 30 years in the sector and a track record of scaling clean-fuel fleets.

“We’re seeing strong demand from customers for reliable, sustainable transportation solutions, and that demand is driving our expansion,” Reitz said. “Every additional truck means more capacity for our customers and more opportunities for professional drivers who want to be part of a cleaner, more forward-looking operation.”

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
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